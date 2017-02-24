Feb 24 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the first Test between India and Australia on Friday in Pune, India Australia 1st innings (Overnight: 256-9) M. Renshaw c Vijay b R. Ashwin 68 D. Warner b U. Yadav 38 S. Smith c Kohli b R. Ashwin 27 S. Marsh c Kohli b J. Yadav 16 P. Handscomb lbw b Jadeja 22 M. Marsh lbw b Jadeja 4 M. Wade lbw b U. Yadav 8 M. Starc c Jadeja b R. Ashwin 61 S. O'Keefe c Saha b U. Yadav 0 N. Lyon lbw b U. Yadav 0 J. Hazlewood not out 1 Extras (lb-6 nb-9) 15 Total (all out, 94.5 overs) 260 Fall of wickets: 1-82 D. Warner,2-119 S. Marsh,3-149 P. Handscomb,4-149 S. Smith,5-166 M. Marsh,6-190 M. Wade,7-196 M. Renshaw,8-205 S. O'Keefe,9-205 N. Lyon,10-260 M. Starc Bowling I. Sharma 11 - 0 - 27 - 0(nb-1) R. Ashwin 34.5 - 10 - 63 - 3 J. Yadav 13 - 1 - 58 - 1(nb-1) R. Jadeja 24 - 4 - 74 - 2(nb-2) U. Yadav 12 - 3 - 32 - 4(nb-1) India 1st innings M. Vijay c Wade b Hazlewood 10 L. Rahul c Warner b O'Keefe 64 C. Pujara c Wade b Starc 6 V. Kohli c Handscomb b Starc 0 A. Rahane c Handscomb b O'Keefe 13 R. Ashwin c Handscomb b Lyon 1 W. Saha c Smith b O'Keefe 0 R. Jadeja c Starc b O'Keefe 2 J. Yadav st Wade b O'Keefe 2 U. Yadav c Smith b O'Keefe 4 I. Sharma not out 2 Extras (nb-1) 1 Total (all out, 40.1 overs) 105 Fall of wickets: 1-26 M. Vijay,2-44 C. Pujara,3-44 V. Kohli,4-94 L. Rahul,5-95 A. Rahane,6-95 W. Saha,7-95 R. Ashwin,8-98 J. Yadav,9-101 R. Jadeja,10-105 U. Yadav Bowling M. Starc 9 - 2 - 38 - 2(nb-1) S. O'Keefe 13.1 - 2 - 35 - 6 J. Hazlewood 7 - 3 - 11 - 1 N. Lyon 11 - 2 - 21 - 1 Australia 2nd innings D. Warner lbw b R. Ashwin 10 S. Marsh lbw b R. Ashwin 0 S. Smith not out 59 P. Handscomb c Vijay b R. Ashwin 19 M. Renshaw c I. Sharma b J. Yadav 31 M. Marsh not out 21 Extras (lb-3) 3 Total (for 4 wickets, 46 overs) 143 Fall of wickets: 1-10 D. Warner,2-23 S. Marsh,3-61 P. Handscomb,4-113 M. Renshaw To bat: M. Wade, S. O'Keefe, N. Lyon, M. Starc, J. Hazlewood Bowling R. Ashwin 16 - 3 - 68 - 3 R. Jadeja 17 - 6 - 26 - 0 U. Yadav 5 - 0 - 13 - 0 J. Yadav 5 - 0 - 27 - 1 I. Sharma 3 - 0 - 6 - 0 Referees Umpire: Richard Kettleborough Umpire: Nigel Llong TV umpire: Richard Illingworth Match referee: Chris Broad