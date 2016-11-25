Nov 25 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the second and final Test between New Zealand and Pakistan on Friday in Hamilton, New Zealand New Zealand 1st innings J. Raval not out 35 T. Latham c Aslam b Amir 0 K. Williamson c S. Ahmed b So. Khan 13 R. Taylor not out 29 Extras 0 Total (for 2 wickets, 21 overs) 77 Fall of wickets: 1-5 T. Latham,2-39 K. Williamson To bat: H. Nicholls, C. de Grandhomme, B. Watling, M. Santner, T. Southee, N. Wagner, M. Henry Bowling M. Amir 6 - 2 - 15 - 1 So. Khan 7 - 1 - 35 - 1 I. Khan 7 - 1 - 19 - 0 W. Riaz 1 - 0 - 8 - 0 Referees Match referee: Richie Richardson TV umpire: Ian Gould Umpire: Simon Fry Umpire: Sundaram Ravi