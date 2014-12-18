Dec 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the first Test between South Africa and West Indies on Thursday in Centurion, South Africa
South Africa 1st innings (Overnight: 340-3)
A. Petersen c De. Smith b Roach 27
D. Elgar c Samuels b Cottrell 28
F. du Plessis c Ramdin b Roach 0
H. Amla c Taylor b Benn 208
A. de Villiers c Blackwood b Benn 152
S. van Zyl not out 101
Q. de Kock not out 18
Extras (b-8 lb-6 nb-2 w-2) 18
Total (for 5 wickets declared, 140.3 overs) 552
Fall of wickets: 1-57 A. Petersen,2-57 D. Elgar,3-57 F. du Plessis,4-365 A. de Villiers,5-520 H. Amla
Did not bat: V. Philander, D. Steyn, M. Morkel, K. Abbott
Bowling
J. Taylor 26.1 - 5 - 108 - 0
S. Cottrell 28 - 1 - 124 - 1(nb-2 w-1)
K. Roach 15.5 - 4 - 52 - 2(w-1)
S. Benn 46 - 7 - 148 - 2
M. Samuels 20 - 0 - 89 - 0
K. Brathwaite 1 - 0 - 2 - 0
J. Blackwood 3.3 - 0 - 15 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Aleem Dar
Umpire: Billy Bowden
TV umpire: Paul Reiffel
Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle