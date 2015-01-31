Jan 31 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the first One Day International between New Zealand and Pakistan on Saturday in Wellington, New Zealand Pakistan Innings M. Hafeez b Mills 0 A. Shehzad c Ronchi b Boult 15 Y. Khan lbw b Mills 9 Misbah-ul-Haq c Latham b Elliott 58 H. Sohail c Guptill b Anderson 23 U. Akmal b Elliott 13 S. Ahmed c Latham b Anderson 5 S. Afridi c Guptill b Milne 67 B. Bhatti c Guptill b Boult 0 E. Adil c B. McCullum b Elliott 6 M. Irfan not out 1 Extras (lb-3 nb-1 w-9) 13 Total (all out, 45.3 overs) 210 Fall of wickets: 1-0 M. Hafeez,2-29 A. Shehzad,3-32 Y. Khan,4-81 H. Sohail,5-113 U. Akmal,6-127 S. Ahmed,7-198 Misbah-ul-Haq,8-203 B. Bhatti,9-203 S. Afridi,10-210 E. Adil Bowling K. Mills 10 - 2 - 29 - 2(nb-1 w-1) T. Boult 9 - 0 - 25 - 2(w-2) A. Milne 10 - 0 - 43 - 1(w-3) B. McCullum 6 - 0 - 37 - 0 C. Anderson 6 - 0 - 47 - 2(w-2) G. Elliott 4.3 - 0 - 26 - 3(w-1) New Zealand Innings M. Guptill c Bhatti b Irfan 39 B. McCullum c Shehzad b Bhatti 17 T. Latham c S. Ahmed b Afridi 23 R. Taylor not out 59 G. Elliott not out 64 Extras (lb-3 w-8) 11 Total (for 3 wickets, 39.3 overs) 213 Fall of wickets: 1-31 B. McCullum,2-75 T. Latham,3-101 M. Guptill Did not bat: C. Anderson, L. Ronchi, N. McCullum, K. Mills, A. Milne, T. Boult Bowling M. Irfan 10 - 2 - 60 - 1(w-5) B. Bhatti 8 - 0 - 51 - 1(w-1) E. Adil 7.3 - 0 - 44 - 0 S. Afridi 10 - 0 - 39 - 1(w-2) H. Sohail 4 - 0 - 16 - 0 Referees Umpire: Chris Gaffaney Umpire: Michael Gough TV umpire: Rod Tucker Match referee: Javagal Srinath Result: New Zealand won by 7 wickets