Cricket-Aravinda de Silva to step down from Sri Lanka role
COLOMBO, May 6 Former batsman Aravinda de Silva will withdraw from his role as chairman of the cricket committee at Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) at the end of next month due to personal reasons.
Jan 31 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the first One Day International between New Zealand and Pakistan on Saturday in Wellington, New Zealand Pakistan Innings M. Hafeez b Mills 0 A. Shehzad c Ronchi b Boult 15 Y. Khan lbw b Mills 9 Misbah-ul-Haq c Latham b Elliott 58 H. Sohail c Guptill b Anderson 23 U. Akmal b Elliott 13 S. Ahmed c Latham b Anderson 5 S. Afridi c Guptill b Milne 67 B. Bhatti c Guptill b Boult 0 E. Adil c B. McCullum b Elliott 6 M. Irfan not out 1 Extras (lb-3 nb-1 w-9) 13 Total (all out, 45.3 overs) 210 Fall of wickets: 1-0 M. Hafeez,2-29 A. Shehzad,3-32 Y. Khan,4-81 H. Sohail,5-113 U. Akmal,6-127 S. Ahmed,7-198 Misbah-ul-Haq,8-203 B. Bhatti,9-203 S. Afridi,10-210 E. Adil Bowling K. Mills 10 - 2 - 29 - 2(nb-1 w-1) T. Boult 9 - 0 - 25 - 2(w-2) A. Milne 10 - 0 - 43 - 1(w-3) B. McCullum 6 - 0 - 37 - 0 C. Anderson 6 - 0 - 47 - 2(w-2) G. Elliott 4.3 - 0 - 26 - 3(w-1) New Zealand Innings M. Guptill c Bhatti b Irfan 39 B. McCullum c Shehzad b Bhatti 17 T. Latham c S. Ahmed b Afridi 23 R. Taylor not out 59 G. Elliott not out 64 Extras (lb-3 w-8) 11 Total (for 3 wickets, 39.3 overs) 213 Fall of wickets: 1-31 B. McCullum,2-75 T. Latham,3-101 M. Guptill Did not bat: C. Anderson, L. Ronchi, N. McCullum, K. Mills, A. Milne, T. Boult Bowling M. Irfan 10 - 2 - 60 - 1(w-5) B. Bhatti 8 - 0 - 51 - 1(w-1) E. Adil 7.3 - 0 - 44 - 0 S. Afridi 10 - 0 - 39 - 1(w-2) H. Sohail 4 - 0 - 16 - 0 Referees Umpire: Chris Gaffaney Umpire: Michael Gough TV umpire: Rod Tucker Match referee: Javagal Srinath Result: New Zealand won by 7 wickets
MUMBAI, May 6 Former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum has been ruled out of the remainder of the Indian Premier League after injuring his left hamstring during the Gujarat Lions's loss to Delhi Daredevils on Thursday.