Aug 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fifth day in the second Test between Sri Lanka and India on Monday in Colombo, Sri Lanka India 1st innings 393 (L. Rahul 108, R. Sharma 79, V. Kohli 78, W. Saha 56; R. Herath 4-81) Sri Lanka 1st innings 306 (A. Mathews 102, L. Thirimanne 62, K. Silva 51; A. Mishra 4-43) India 2nd innings 325 for 8 decl (A. Rahane 126, M. Vijay 82; D. Prasad 4-43, T. Kaushal 4-118) Sri Lanka 2nd innings (Overnight: 72-2; Target: 413 runs) K. Silva c Binny b Ashwin 1 D. Karunaratne b Ashwin 46 K. Sangakkara c Vijay b Ashwin 18 A. Mathews c Rahul b U. Yadav 23 D. Chandimal b Mishra 15 L. Thirimanne c sub b Ashwin 11 J. Mubarak c Kohli b I. Sharma 0 D. Prasad c Mishra b Ashwin 0 R. Herath not out 4 T. Kaushal lbw b Mishra 5 D. Chameera lbw b Mishra 4 Extras (lb-4 nb-2 w-1) 7 Total (all out, 43.4 overs) 134 Fall of wickets: 1-8 K. Silva,2-33 K. Sangakkara,3-72 A. Mathews,4-91 D. Chandimal,5-106 L. Thirimanne,6-111 J. Mubarak,7-114 D. Prasad,8-123 D. Karunaratne,9-128 T. Kaushal,10-134 D. Chameera Bowling R. Ashwin 16 - 6 - 42 - 5 U. Yadav 7 - 1 - 18 - 1 I. Sharma 11 - 2 - 41 - 1(nb-2 w-1) A. Mishra 9.4 - 3 - 29 - 3 Referees Umpire: Bruce Oxenford Umpire: Rod Tucker TV umpire: Ruchira Palliyaguruge Match referee: Andy Pycroft Result: India won by 278 runs