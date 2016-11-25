Cricket-Lehmann hopes no Ashes boycott, urges solution to pay row
May 18 Australia coach Darren Lehmann hopes the ongoing pay dispute will not prompt the players to boycott this year's Ashes series and urged both sides to resolve the matter.
Nov 25 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the third and final Test between Australia and South Africa on Friday in Adelaide, Australia South Africa 1st innings 259 for 9 decl (F. du Plessis 118no; J. Hazlewood 4-68) Australia 1st innings (Overnight: 14-0) U. Khawaja not out 138 M. Renshaw c Elgar b Abbott 10 D. Warner c Elgar b Abbott 11 S. Smith run out (Philander, de Kock) 59 P. Handscomb b Abbott 54 N. Maddinson b Rabada 0 M. Wade c de Kock b Philander 4 M. Starc not out 16 Extras (b-3 lb-7 nb-3 w-2) 15 Total (for 6 wickets, 102 overs) 307 Fall of wickets: 1-19 M. Renshaw,2-37 D. Warner,3-174 S. Smith,4-273 P. Handscomb,5-277 N. Maddinson,6-283 M. Wade To bat: J. Hazlewood, N. Lyon, J. Bird Bowling V. Philander 24 - 4 - 82 - 1(nb-3) K. Abbott 25 - 11 - 38 - 3 K. Rabada 20 - 3 - 61 - 1(w-2) T. Shamsi 24 - 4 - 79 - 0 J. Duminy 6 - 0 - 25 - 0 D. Elgar 2 - 0 - 11 - 0 T. Bavuma 1 - 0 - 1 - 0 Referees Umpire: Richard Kettleborough Umpire: Nigel Llong TV umpire: Aleem Dar Match referee: Andy Pycroft
May 18 Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz has been suspended for two months for failing to report a suspect approach to indulge in corruption, the country's cricket board has said.