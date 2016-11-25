Nov 25 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the third and final Test between Australia and South Africa on Friday in Adelaide, Australia South Africa 1st innings 259 for 9 decl (F. du Plessis 118no; J. Hazlewood 4-68) Australia 1st innings (Overnight: 14-0) U. Khawaja not out 138 M. Renshaw c Elgar b Abbott 10 D. Warner c Elgar b Abbott 11 S. Smith run out (Philander, de Kock) 59 P. Handscomb b Abbott 54 N. Maddinson b Rabada 0 M. Wade c de Kock b Philander 4 M. Starc not out 16 Extras (b-3 lb-7 nb-3 w-2) 15 Total (for 6 wickets, 102 overs) 307 Fall of wickets: 1-19 M. Renshaw,2-37 D. Warner,3-174 S. Smith,4-273 P. Handscomb,5-277 N. Maddinson,6-283 M. Wade To bat: J. Hazlewood, N. Lyon, J. Bird Bowling V. Philander 24 - 4 - 82 - 1(nb-3) K. Abbott 25 - 11 - 38 - 3 K. Rabada 20 - 3 - 61 - 1(w-2) T. Shamsi 24 - 4 - 79 - 0 J. Duminy 6 - 0 - 25 - 0 D. Elgar 2 - 0 - 11 - 0 T. Bavuma 1 - 0 - 1 - 0 Referees Umpire: Richard Kettleborough Umpire: Nigel Llong TV umpire: Aleem Dar Match referee: Andy Pycroft