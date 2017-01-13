Jan 13 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the first Test between New Zealand and Bangladesh on Friday in Wellington, New Zealand Bangladesh 1st innings (Overnight: 154-3) T. Iqbal lbw b Boult 56 I. Kayes c Boult b Southee 1 M. Haque c Watling b Southee 64 Mahmudullah c Watling b Wagner 26 S. Al Hasan b Wagner 217 M. Rahim c Watling b Boult 159 Sa. Rahman not out 10 M. Hasan c Southee b Wagner 0 Extras (b-2 lb-6 nb-1) 9 Total (for 7 wickets, 136 overs) 542 Fall of wickets: 1-16 I. Kayes,2-60 T. Iqbal,3-145 Mahmudullah,4-160 M. Haque,5-519 M. Rahim,6-536 S. Al Hasan,7-542 M. Hasan To bat: T. Ahmed, S. Roy, K. Rabbi Bowling T. Boult 31 - 4 - 121 - 2 T. Southee 31 - 5 - 144 - 2 C. de Grandhomme 20 - 2 - 65 - 0 N. Wagner 36 - 6 - 124 - 3(nb-1) M. Santner 15 - 2 - 60 - 0 K. Williamson 3 - 0 - 20 - 0 Referees Umpire: Marais Erasmus Umpire: Paul Reiffel TV umpire: Nigel Llong Match referee: Javagal Srinath