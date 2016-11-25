Cricket-Lehmann hopes no Ashes boycott, urges solution to pay row
May 18 Australia coach Darren Lehmann hopes the ongoing pay dispute will not prompt the players to boycott this year's Ashes series and urged both sides to resolve the matter.
Nov 25 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the sixth and final Triangular Series match between Zimbabwe and West Indies on Friday in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe Zimbabwe Innings B. Chari b Bishoo 19 C. Chibhabha b Holder 9 H. Masakadza b Bishoo 20 C. Ervine lbw b Nurse 7 S. Raza not out 76 S. Williams c Hope b Nurse 0 P. Moor b Nurse 13 G. Cremer b Bishoo 1 D. Tiripano c Hope b Holder 15 T. Chisoro not out 42 Extras (lb-4 nb-3 w-9) 16 Total (for 8 wickets, 49 overs) 218 Fall of wickets: 1-18 C. Chibhabha,2-48 H. Masakadza,3-59 B. Chari,4-63 C. Ervine,5-63 S. Williams,6-86 P. Moor,7-89 G. Cremer,8-127 D. Tiripano Did not bat: C. Mpofu Bowling M. Cummins 10 - 1 - 40 - 0(nb-3 w-3) J. Holder 10 - 0 - 58 - 2(w-2) D. Bishoo 10 - 1 - 30 - 3(w-1) A. Nurse 10 - 0 - 27 - 3 C. Brathwaite 8 - 0 - 52 - 0(w-2) J. Carter 1 - 0 - 7 - 0(w-1) West Indies Innings (D/L Target: 130 off 49) E. Lewis lbw b Chisoro 9 J. Charles c&b Chisoro 0 K. Brathwaite run out (, Ervine) 24 S. Hope c H. Masakadza b Williams 14 J. Carter not out 43 R. Powell c Ervine b Williams 6 J. Holder not out 22 Extras (b-4 lb-1 w-1) 6 Total (for 5 wickets, 27.3 overs) 124 Fall of wickets: 1-1 J. Charles,2-12 E. Lewis,3-35 S. Hope,4-70 K. Brathwaite,5-93 R. Powell Did not bat: C. Brathwaite, A. Nurse, D. Bishoo, M. Cummins Bowling T. Chisoro 6 - 1 - 23 - 2 S. Raza 6 - 1 - 26 - 0(w-1) S. Williams 7 - 1 - 18 - 2 G. Cremer 5.3 - 0 - 28 - 0 C. Mpofu 3 - 0 - 24 - 0 Referees Umpire: Michael Gough Umpire: Jeremiah Matibiri TV umpire: Richard Illingworth Match referee: Javagal Srinath Result: Zimbabwe won by 5 runs (D/L Method)
May 18 Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz has been suspended for two months for failing to report a suspect approach to indulge in corruption, the country's cricket board has said.