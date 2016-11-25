Nov 25 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the sixth and final Triangular Series match between Zimbabwe and West Indies on Friday in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe Zimbabwe Innings B. Chari b Bishoo 19 C. Chibhabha b Holder 9 H. Masakadza b Bishoo 20 C. Ervine lbw b Nurse 7 S. Raza not out 76 S. Williams c Hope b Nurse 0 P. Moor b Nurse 13 G. Cremer b Bishoo 1 D. Tiripano c Hope b Holder 15 T. Chisoro not out 42 Extras (lb-4 nb-3 w-9) 16 Total (for 8 wickets, 49 overs) 218 Fall of wickets: 1-18 C. Chibhabha,2-48 H. Masakadza,3-59 B. Chari,4-63 C. Ervine,5-63 S. Williams,6-86 P. Moor,7-89 G. Cremer,8-127 D. Tiripano Did not bat: C. Mpofu Bowling M. Cummins 10 - 1 - 40 - 0(nb-3 w-3) J. Holder 10 - 0 - 58 - 2(w-2) D. Bishoo 10 - 1 - 30 - 3(w-1) A. Nurse 10 - 0 - 27 - 3 C. Brathwaite 8 - 0 - 52 - 0(w-2) J. Carter 1 - 0 - 7 - 0(w-1) West Indies Innings (D/L Target: 130 off 49) E. Lewis lbw b Chisoro 9 J. Charles c&b Chisoro 0 K. Brathwaite run out (, Ervine) 24 S. Hope c H. Masakadza b Williams 14 J. Carter not out 43 R. Powell c Ervine b Williams 6 J. Holder not out 22 Extras (b-4 lb-1 w-1) 6 Total (for 5 wickets, 27.3 overs) 124 Fall of wickets: 1-1 J. Charles,2-12 E. Lewis,3-35 S. Hope,4-70 K. Brathwaite,5-93 R. Powell Did not bat: C. Brathwaite, A. Nurse, D. Bishoo, M. Cummins Bowling T. Chisoro 6 - 1 - 23 - 2 S. Raza 6 - 1 - 26 - 0(w-1) S. Williams 7 - 1 - 18 - 2 G. Cremer 5.3 - 0 - 28 - 0 C. Mpofu 3 - 0 - 24 - 0 Referees Umpire: Michael Gough Umpire: Jeremiah Matibiri TV umpire: Richard Illingworth Match referee: Javagal Srinath Result: Zimbabwe won by 5 runs (D/L Method)