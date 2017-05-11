May 11 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the third and final Test between West Indies and Pakistan on Thursday in Roseau, Dominica Pakistan 1st innings (Overnight: 169-2) Azhar Ali b Chase 127 Shan Masood c Holder b Chase 9 Babar Azam c K. Powell b Joseph 55 Younis Khan lbw b Holder 18 Misbah-ul-Haq c Dowrich b Chase 59 Asad Shafiq c Singh b Chase 17 Sarfraz Ahmed c Hope b Bishoo 51 Mohammad Amir b Holder 7 Yasir Shah c K. Powell b Holder 0 Mohammad Abbas st Dowrich b Bishoo 4 Hasan Ali not out 8 Extras (b-4 lb-6 nb-8 w-3) 21 Total (all out, 146.3 overs) 376 Fall of wickets: 1-19 S. Masood,2-139 B. Azam,3-177 Y. Khan,4-241 Az. Ali,5-274 A. Shafiq,6-311 Misbah-ul-Haq,7-322 M. Amir,8-322 Y. Shah,9-367 S. Ahmed,10-376 M. Abbas Bowling S. Gabriel 32 - 9 - 67 - 0(nb-7 w-1) A. Joseph 27 - 9 - 64 - 1 R. Chase 32 - 5 - 103 - 4 J. Holder 32 - 9 - 71 - 3(nb-1 w-2) D. Bishoo 23.3 - 3 - 61 - 2 West Indies 1st innings K. Brathwaite not out 5 K. Powell not out 9 Extras 0 Total (for no loss, 11 overs) 14 Fall of wickets: West Indies: S. Hetmyer, S. Hope, R. Chase, V. Singh, S. Dowrich, J. Holder, D. Bishoo, A. Joseph, S. Gabriel Bowling Mohammad Amir 5 - 2 - 5 - 0 Mohammad Abbas 3 - 1 - 2 - 0 Yasir Shah 2 - 0 - 4 - 0 Hasan Ali 1 - 0 - 3 - 0 Referees Umpire: Richard Illingworth Umpire: Bruce Oxenford TV umpire: Richard Kettleborough Match referee: Chris Broad