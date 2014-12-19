Dec 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the third day in the second Test between Australia and India on Friday in Brisbane, Australia India 1st innings 408 (M. Vijay 144, A. Rahane 81; J. Hazlewood 5-68) Australia 1st innings (Overnight: 221-4) C. Rogers c Dhoni b U. Yadav 55 D. Warner c Ashwin b U. Yadav 29 S. Watson c Dhawan b Ashwin 25 S. Smith b I. Sharma 133 S. Marsh c Ashwin b U. Yadav 32 M. Marsh b I. Sharma 11 B. Haddin c Pujara b Aaron 6 M. Johnson c Dhoni b I. Sharma 88 M. Starc b Ashwin 52 N. Lyon c Ro. Sharma b Aaron 23 J. Hazlewood not out 32 Extras (lb-4 nb-10 w-5) 19 Total (all out, 109.4 overs) 505 Fall of wickets: 1-47 D. Warner,2-98 S. Watson,3-121 C. Rogers,4-208 S. Marsh,5-232 M. Marsh,6-247 B. Haddin,7-395 M. Johnson,8-398 S. Smith,9-454 N. Lyon,10-505 M. Starc Bowling I. Sharma 23 - 2 - 117 - 3(nb-6 w-2) V. Aaron 26 - 1 - 145 - 2(nb-4 w-1) U. Yadav 25 - 4 - 101 - 3(w-2) R. Ashwin 33.4 - 4 - 128 - 2 Ro. Sharma 2 - 0 - 10 - 0 India 2nd innings M. Vijay b Starc 27 S. Dhawan not out 26 C. Pujara not out 15 Extras (lb-2 nb-1) 3 Total (for 1 wickets, 23 overs) 71 Fall of wickets: 1-41 M. Vijay To bat: V. Kohli, A. Rahane, R. Sharma, M. Dhoni, R. Ashwin, I. Sharma, V. Aaron, U. Yadav Bowling M. Johnson 8 - 3 - 29 - 0(nb-1) J. Hazlewood 6 - 0 - 24 - 0 M. Starc 4 - 1 - 10 - 1 S. Watson 5 - 3 - 6 - 0 Referees Umpire: Marais Erasmus Umpire: Ian Gould TV umpire: Simon Fry Match referee: Jeff Crowe