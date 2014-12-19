Dec 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the third day in the second Test between Australia and India on Friday in Brisbane, Australia
India 1st innings 408 (M. Vijay 144, A. Rahane 81; J. Hazlewood 5-68)
Australia 1st innings (Overnight: 221-4)
C. Rogers c Dhoni b U. Yadav 55
D. Warner c Ashwin b U. Yadav 29
S. Watson c Dhawan b Ashwin 25
S. Smith b I. Sharma 133
S. Marsh c Ashwin b U. Yadav 32
M. Marsh b I. Sharma 11
B. Haddin c Pujara b Aaron 6
M. Johnson c Dhoni b I. Sharma 88
M. Starc b Ashwin 52
N. Lyon c Ro. Sharma b Aaron 23
J. Hazlewood not out 32
Extras (lb-4 nb-10 w-5) 19
Total (all out, 109.4 overs) 505
Fall of wickets: 1-47 D. Warner,2-98 S. Watson,3-121 C. Rogers,4-208 S. Marsh,5-232 M. Marsh,6-247 B. Haddin,7-395 M. Johnson,8-398 S. Smith,9-454 N. Lyon,10-505 M. Starc
Bowling
I. Sharma 23 - 2 - 117 - 3(nb-6 w-2)
V. Aaron 26 - 1 - 145 - 2(nb-4 w-1)
U. Yadav 25 - 4 - 101 - 3(w-2)
R. Ashwin 33.4 - 4 - 128 - 2
Ro. Sharma 2 - 0 - 10 - 0
India 2nd innings
M. Vijay b Starc 27
S. Dhawan not out 26
C. Pujara not out 15
Extras (lb-2 nb-1) 3
Total (for 1 wickets, 23 overs) 71
Fall of wickets: 1-41 M. Vijay
To bat: V. Kohli, A. Rahane, R. Sharma, M. Dhoni, R. Ashwin, I. Sharma, V. Aaron, U. Yadav
Bowling
M. Johnson 8 - 3 - 29 - 0(nb-1)
J. Hazlewood 6 - 0 - 24 - 0
M. Starc 4 - 1 - 10 - 1
S. Watson 5 - 3 - 6 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Marais Erasmus
Umpire: Ian Gould
TV umpire: Simon Fry
Match referee: Jeff Crowe