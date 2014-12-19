Dec 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the third day in the first Test between South Africa and West Indies on Friday in Centurion, South Africa
South Africa 1st innings 552 for 5 decl (H. Amla 208, A. de Villiers 152, S. van Zyl 101no)
West Indies 1st innings
K. Brathwaite c Amla b Philander 34
De. Smith c de Villiers b Philander 35
L. Johnson c sub b Abbott 31
M. Samuels b M. Morkel 33
S. Chanderpaul c Petersen b Philander 21
J. Blackwood c Petersen b Philander 12
D. Ramdin c van Zyl b Elgar 14
J. Taylor c&b M. Morkel 4
S. Benn not out 6
S. Cottrell b M. Morkel 2
K. Roach absent injured
Extras (lb-6 w-3) 9
Total (all out, 60.2 overs) 201
Fall of wickets: 1-72 De. Smith,2-73 K. Brathwaite,3-117 L. Johnson,4-162 M. Samuels,5-169 S. Chanderpaul,6-184 J. Blackwood,7-193 D. Ramdin,8-193 J. Taylor,9-201 S. Cottrell
Bowling
D. Steyn 14 - 3 - 53 - 0
V. Philander 15 - 6 - 29 - 4(w-1)
K. Abbott 14 - 3 - 50 - 1(w-1)
M. Morkel 15.2 - 4 - 55 - 3(w-1)
D. Elgar 2 - 0 - 8 - 1
West Indies 2nd innings
K. Brathwaite c Petersen b M. Morkel 20
De. Smith c sub b Philander 5
L. Johnson not out 33
M. Samuels not out 13
Extras (lb-2 w-3) 5
Total (for 2 wickets, 27 overs) 76
Fall of wickets: 1-8 De. Smith,2-52 K. Brathwaite
To bat: S. Chanderpaul, J. Blackwood, D. Ramdin, J. Taylor, K. Roach, S. Cottrell, S. Benn
Bowling
D. Steyn 0.5 - 0 - 3 - 0
M. Morkel 7.1 - 1 - 26 - 1
V. Philander 3 - 3 - 0 - 1
K. Abbott 3 - 0 - 11 - 0(w-1)
S. van Zyl 10 - 2 - 22 - 0(w-2)
D. Elgar 3 - 0 - 12 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Aleem Dar
Umpire: Billy Bowden
TV umpire: Paul Reiffel
Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle