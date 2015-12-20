Dec 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fourth day in the second and final Test between New Zealand and Sri Lanka on Monday in Hamilton, New Zealand Sri Lanka 1st innings 292 (A. Mathews 77, M. Siriwardana 62) New Zealand 1st innings 237 (M. Guptill 50; D. Chameera 5-47) Sri Lanka 2nd innings 133 (T. Southee 4-26) New Zealand 2nd innings (Overnight: 142-5; Target: 189 runs) T. Latham c Pradeep b Chameera 4 M. Guptill c Karunaratne b Chameera 1 K. Williamson not out 108 R. Taylor c sub b Chameera 35 B. McCullum c Mathews b Chameera 18 M. Santner c Chandimal b Lakmal 4 B. Watling not out 13 Extras (lb-1 nb-5) 6 Total (for 5 wickets, 54.3 overs) 189 Fall of wickets: 1-4 T. Latham,2-11 M. Guptill,3-78 R. Taylor,4-130 B. McCullum,5-142 M. Santner Did not bat: D. Bracewell, N. Wagner, T. Southee, T. Boult Bowling D. Chameera 17 - 1 - 68 - 4(nb-2) S. Lakmal 12 - 4 - 20 - 1 R. Herath 11 - 0 - 48 - 0 N. Pradeep 12 - 1 - 43 - 0(nb-3) A. Mathews 1 - 0 - 4 - 0 M. Siriwardana 1.3 - 0 - 5 - 0 Referees Umpire: Nigel Llong Umpire: Paul Reiffel TV umpire: Richard Kettleborough Match referee: David Boon Result: New Zealand won by 5 wickets