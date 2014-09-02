Sept 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the fourth One Day International between England and India on Tuesday in Birmingham, England
England Innings
A. Cook c Raina b B. Kumar 9
A. Hales b B. Kumar 6
G. Ballance c Rahane b Shami 7
J. Root c Kulkarni b Raina 44
E. Morgan c Raina b Jadeja 32
J. Buttler lbw b Shami 11
M. Ali b Ashwin 67
C. Woakes run out (Raina) 10
S. Finn b Jadeja 2
J. Anderson not out 1
H. Gurney b Shami 3
Extras (lb-5 w-9) 14
Total (all out, 49.3 overs) 206
Fall of wickets: 1-15 A. Hales,2-16 A. Cook,3-23 G. Ballance,4-103 E. Morgan,5-114 J. Root,6-164 J. Buttler,7-194 C. Woakes,8-201 M. Ali,9-202 S. Finn,10-206 H. Gurney
Bowling
B. Kumar 8 - 3 - 14 - 2(w-1)
D. Kulkarni 7 - 0 - 35 - 0(w-1)
M. Shami 7.3 - 1 - 28 - 3(w-1)
R. Ashwin 10 - 0 - 48 - 1(w-2)
R. Jadeja 10 - 0 - 40 - 2(w-1)
S. Raina 7 - 0 - 36 - 1(w-1)
India Innings
A. Rahane c Cook b Gurney 106
S. Dhawan not out 97
V. Kohli not out 1
Extras (lb-5 nb-1 w-2) 8
Total (for 1 wickets, 30.3 overs) 212
Fall of wickets: 1-183 A. Rahane
Did not bat: A. Rayudu, S. Raina, M. Dhoni, R. Jadeja, R. Ashwin, D. Kulkarni, B. Kumar, M. Shami
Bowling
J. Anderson 6 - 1 - 38 - 0
H. Gurney 6.3 - 0 - 51 - 1(nb-1 w-1)
S. Finn 7 - 0 - 38 - 0(w-1)
C. Woakes 4 - 0 - 40 - 0
M. Ali 7 - 0 - 40 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Paul Reiffel
Umpire: Ian Robinson
TV umpire: Ian Gould
Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle
Result: India won by 9 wickets