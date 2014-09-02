Sept 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the fourth One Day International between England and India on Tuesday in Birmingham, England England Innings A. Cook c Raina b B. Kumar 9 A. Hales b B. Kumar 6 G. Ballance c Rahane b Shami 7 J. Root c Kulkarni b Raina 44 E. Morgan c Raina b Jadeja 32 J. Buttler lbw b Shami 11 M. Ali b Ashwin 67 C. Woakes run out (Raina) 10 S. Finn b Jadeja 2 J. Anderson not out 1 H. Gurney b Shami 3 Extras (lb-5 w-9) 14 Total (all out, 49.3 overs) 206 Fall of wickets: 1-15 A. Hales,2-16 A. Cook,3-23 G. Ballance,4-103 E. Morgan,5-114 J. Root,6-164 J. Buttler,7-194 C. Woakes,8-201 M. Ali,9-202 S. Finn,10-206 H. Gurney Bowling B. Kumar 8 - 3 - 14 - 2(w-1) D. Kulkarni 7 - 0 - 35 - 0(w-1) M. Shami 7.3 - 1 - 28 - 3(w-1) R. Ashwin 10 - 0 - 48 - 1(w-2) R. Jadeja 10 - 0 - 40 - 2(w-1) S. Raina 7 - 0 - 36 - 1(w-1) India Innings A. Rahane c Cook b Gurney 106 S. Dhawan not out 97 V. Kohli not out 1 Extras (lb-5 nb-1 w-2) 8 Total (for 1 wickets, 30.3 overs) 212 Fall of wickets: 1-183 A. Rahane Did not bat: A. Rayudu, S. Raina, M. Dhoni, R. Jadeja, R. Ashwin, D. Kulkarni, B. Kumar, M. Shami Bowling J. Anderson 6 - 1 - 38 - 0 H. Gurney 6.3 - 0 - 51 - 1(nb-1 w-1) S. Finn 7 - 0 - 38 - 0(w-1) C. Woakes 4 - 0 - 40 - 0 M. Ali 7 - 0 - 40 - 0 Referees Umpire: Paul Reiffel Umpire: Ian Robinson TV umpire: Ian Gould Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle Result: India won by 9 wickets