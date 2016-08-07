Aug 7 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the second and final Test between Zimbabwe and New Zealand on Sunday in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe New Zealand 1st innings M. Guptill lbw b Tiripano 87 T. Latham c&b Williams 136 K. Williamson c Ervine b Chinouya 113 R. Taylor not out 124 H. Nicholls lbw b Cremer 15 B. Watling not out 83 Extras (b-12 lb-3 nb-8 w-1) 24 Total (for 4 wickets declared, 150 overs) 582 Fall of wickets: 1-169 M. Guptill,2-329 T. Latham,3-369 K. Williamson,4-389 H. Nicholls Did not bat: M. Santner, I. Sodhi, T. Southee, N. Wagner, T. Boult Bowling D. Tiripano 25 - 4 - 102 - 1(nb-5) M. Chinouya 22 - 6 - 64 - 1 C. Chibhabha 12 - 2 - 45 - 0(nb-1) G. Cremer 36 - 2 - 147 - 1(nb-1) J. Nyumbu 34 - 3 - 107 - 0 S. Williams 13 - 0 - 62 - 1 S. Raza 4 - 0 - 17 - 0 P. Masvaure 4 - 0 - 23 - 0(nb-1 w-1) Zimbabwe 1st innings T. Mawoyo not out 20 C. Chibhabha not out 31 Extras (b-4) 4 Total (for no loss, 30 overs) 55 Fall of wickets: To bat: S. Raza, C. Ervine, P. Masvaure, S. Williams, P. Moor, G. Cremer, D. Tiripano, J. Nyumbu, M. Chinouya Bowling T. Southee 9 - 8 - 4 - 0 T. Boult 5 - 3 - 6 - 0 M. Santner 7 - 1 - 28 - 0 N. Wagner 5 - 2 - 8 - 0 I. Sodhi 4 - 2 - 5 - 0 Referees Umpire: Michael Gough Umpire: Paul Reiffel TV umpire: Jeremiah Matibiri Match referee: David Boon