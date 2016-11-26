Nov 26 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the third Test between India and England on Saturday in Mohali, India
England 1st innings
A. Cook c P. Patel b R. Ashwin 27
H. Hameed c Rahane b U. Yadav 9
J. Root lbw b Yadav 15
M. Ali c Vijay b Shami 16
J. Bairstow lbw b Yadav 89
B. Stokes st P. Patel b Jadeja 29
J. Buttler c Kohli b Jadeja 43
C. Woakes b U. Yadav 25
A. Rashid not out 4
G. Batty not out 0
Extras (b-8 lb-2 nb-1) 11
Total (for 8 wickets, 90 overs) 268
Fall of wickets: 1-32 H. Hameed,2-51 J. Root,3-51 A. Cook,4-87 M. Ali,5-144 B. Stokes,6-213 J. Buttler,7-258 J. Bairstow,8-266 C. Woakes
Did not bat: J. Anderson
Bowling
M. Shami 20 - 5 - 52 - 1
U. Yadav 16 - 4 - 58 - 2
J. Yadav 15 - 5 - 49 - 2
R. Ashwin 18 - 1 - 43 - 1
R. Jadeja 21 - 3 - 56 - 2(nb-1)
Referees
Umpire: Marais Erasmus
Umpire: Chris Gaffaney
TV umpire: Kumar Dharmasena
Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle