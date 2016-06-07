June 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard in the third Triangular Series match between Australia and South Africa on Tuesday in Georgetown, Guyana South Africa Innings H. Amla run out (Smith, Finch) 35 Q. de Kock lbw b Hazlewood 18 R. Rossouw lbw b Lyon 7 A. de Villiers b Coulter-Nile 22 J. Duminy b Coulter-Nile 13 F. Behardien b Maxwell 62 W. Parnell b Hazlewood 2 A. Phangiso c Hazlewood b Zampa 9 K. Rabada not out 15 I. Tahir c Coulter-Nile b Maxwell 0 T. Shamsi not out 0 Extras (lb-1 w-5) 6 Total (for 9 wickets, 50 overs) 189 Fall of wickets: 1-29 Q. de Kock,2-41 R. Rossouw,3-81 H. Amla,4-97 A. de Villiers,5-104 J. Duminy,6-112 W. Parnell,7-149 A. Phangiso,8-188 F. Behardien,9-188 I. Tahir Bowling J. Hazlewood 10 - 3 - 20 - 2(w-1) N. Coulter-Nile 10 - 2 - 38 - 2(w-2) N. Lyon 10 - 0 - 40 - 1 A. Zampa 10 - 0 - 46 - 1(w-2) M. Marsh 4 - 0 - 18 - 0 A. Finch 3 - 0 - 11 - 0 G. Maxwell 3 - 0 - 15 - 2 Referees Umpire: Richard Illingworth Umpire: Joel Wilson TV umpire: Nigel Llong Match referee: Jeff Crowe