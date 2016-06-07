Cricket-Sri Lankan Sangakkara to retire from first class game
May 22 Former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara will retire from first-class cricket in September at the end of England's county championship season.
June 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard in the third Triangular Series match between Australia and South Africa on Tuesday in Georgetown, Guyana South Africa Innings H. Amla run out (Smith, Finch) 35 Q. de Kock lbw b Hazlewood 18 R. Rossouw lbw b Lyon 7 A. de Villiers b Coulter-Nile 22 J. Duminy b Coulter-Nile 13 F. Behardien b Maxwell 62 W. Parnell b Hazlewood 2 A. Phangiso c Hazlewood b Zampa 9 K. Rabada not out 15 I. Tahir c Coulter-Nile b Maxwell 0 T. Shamsi not out 0 Extras (lb-1 w-5) 6 Total (for 9 wickets, 50 overs) 189 Fall of wickets: 1-29 Q. de Kock,2-41 R. Rossouw,3-81 H. Amla,4-97 A. de Villiers,5-104 J. Duminy,6-112 W. Parnell,7-149 A. Phangiso,8-188 F. Behardien,9-188 I. Tahir Bowling J. Hazlewood 10 - 3 - 20 - 2(w-1) N. Coulter-Nile 10 - 2 - 38 - 2(w-2) N. Lyon 10 - 0 - 40 - 1 A. Zampa 10 - 0 - 46 - 1(w-2) M. Marsh 4 - 0 - 18 - 0 A. Finch 3 - 0 - 11 - 0 G. Maxwell 3 - 0 - 15 - 2 Referees Umpire: Richard Illingworth Umpire: Joel Wilson TV umpire: Nigel Llong Match referee: Jeff Crowe
HYDERABAD, India, May 21 Mumbai Indians were crowned the Indian Premier League (IPL) champions for the third time after Mitchell Johnson delivered a three-wicket final over to help secure their thrilling one-run victory over Rising Pune Supergiant in the final on Sunday.