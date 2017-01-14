Jan 14 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the third day in the first Test between New Zealand and Bangladesh on Saturday in Wellington, New Zealand
Bangladesh 1st innings (Overnight: 542-7)
T. Iqbal lbw b Boult 56
I. Kayes c Boult b Southee 1
M. Haque c Watling b Southee 64
Mahmudullah c Watling b Wagner 26
S. Al Hasan b Wagner 217
M. Rahim c Watling b Boult 159
Sa. Rahman not out 54
M. Hasan c Southee b Wagner 0
T. Ahmed c Southee b Wagner 3
K. Rabbi not out 6
Extras (b-2 lb-6 nb-1) 9
Total (for 8 wickets declared, 152 overs) 595
Fall of wickets: 1-16 I. Kayes,2-60 T. Iqbal,3-145 Mahmudullah,4-160 M. Haque,5-519 M. Rahim,6-536 S. Al Hasan,7-542 M. Hasan,8-566 T. Ahmed
Did not bat: S. Roy
Bowling
T. Boult 34 - 5 - 131 - 2
T. Southee 34 - 5 - 158 - 2
C. de Grandhomme 20 - 2 - 65 - 0
N. Wagner 44 - 8 - 151 - 4(nb-1)
M. Santner 17 - 2 - 62 - 0
K. Williamson 3 - 0 - 20 - 0
New Zealand 1st innings
J. Raval c Kayes b Rabbi 27
T. Latham not out 119
K. Williamson c Kayes b Ahmed 53
R. Taylor c Mahmudullah b Rabbi 40
H. Nicholls not out 35
Extras (b-1 lb-1 nb-1 w-15) 18
Total (for 3 wickets, 77 overs) 292
Fall of wickets: 1-54 J. Raval,2-131 K. Williamson,3-205 R. Taylor
To bat: C. de Grandhomme, B. Watling, M. Santner, T. Southee, N. Wagner, T. Boult
Bowling
M. Hasan 26 - 4 - 82 - 0
S. Roy 16 - 4 - 46 - 0(nb-1)
T. Ahmed 15 - 2 - 79 - 1(w-2)
K. Rabbi 13 - 2 - 53 - 2(w-1)
S. Al Hasan 7 - 0 - 30 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Marais Erasmus
Umpire: Paul Reiffel
TV umpire: Nigel Llong
Match referee: Javagal Srinath