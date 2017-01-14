Jan 14 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the third day in the first Test between New Zealand and Bangladesh on Saturday in Wellington, New Zealand Bangladesh 1st innings (Overnight: 542-7) T. Iqbal lbw b Boult 56 I. Kayes c Boult b Southee 1 M. Haque c Watling b Southee 64 Mahmudullah c Watling b Wagner 26 S. Al Hasan b Wagner 217 M. Rahim c Watling b Boult 159 Sa. Rahman not out 54 M. Hasan c Southee b Wagner 0 T. Ahmed c Southee b Wagner 3 K. Rabbi not out 6 Extras (b-2 lb-6 nb-1) 9 Total (for 8 wickets declared, 152 overs) 595 Fall of wickets: 1-16 I. Kayes,2-60 T. Iqbal,3-145 Mahmudullah,4-160 M. Haque,5-519 M. Rahim,6-536 S. Al Hasan,7-542 M. Hasan,8-566 T. Ahmed Did not bat: S. Roy Bowling T. Boult 34 - 5 - 131 - 2 T. Southee 34 - 5 - 158 - 2 C. de Grandhomme 20 - 2 - 65 - 0 N. Wagner 44 - 8 - 151 - 4(nb-1) M. Santner 17 - 2 - 62 - 0 K. Williamson 3 - 0 - 20 - 0 New Zealand 1st innings J. Raval c Kayes b Rabbi 27 T. Latham not out 119 K. Williamson c Kayes b Ahmed 53 R. Taylor c Mahmudullah b Rabbi 40 H. Nicholls not out 35 Extras (b-1 lb-1 nb-1 w-15) 18 Total (for 3 wickets, 77 overs) 292 Fall of wickets: 1-54 J. Raval,2-131 K. Williamson,3-205 R. Taylor To bat: C. de Grandhomme, B. Watling, M. Santner, T. Southee, N. Wagner, T. Boult Bowling M. Hasan 26 - 4 - 82 - 0 S. Roy 16 - 4 - 46 - 0(nb-1) T. Ahmed 15 - 2 - 79 - 1(w-2) K. Rabbi 13 - 2 - 53 - 2(w-1) S. Al Hasan 7 - 0 - 30 - 0 Referees Umpire: Marais Erasmus Umpire: Paul Reiffel TV umpire: Nigel Llong Match referee: Javagal Srinath