Dec 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fourth day in the second Test between Australia and India on Saturday in Brisbane, Australia India 1st innings 408 (M. Vijay 144, A. Rahane 81; J. Hazlewood 5-68) Australia 1st innings 505 (S. Smith 133, M. Johnson 88, C. Rogers 55, M. Starc 52) India 2nd innings (Overnight: 71-1) M. Vijay b Starc 27 S. Dhawan lbw b Lyon 81 C. Pujara c Lyon b Hazlewood 43 V. Kohli b Johnson 1 A. Rahane c Lyon b Johnson 10 Ro. Sharma c Haddin b Johnson 0 M. Dhoni lbw b Hazlewood 0 R. Ashwin c Haddin b Starc 19 U. Yadav c Haddin b Johnson 30 V. Aaron c Hazlewood b Lyon 3 I. Sharma not out 1 Extras (lb-2 nb-2 w-5) 9 Total (all out, 64.3 overs) 224 Fall of wickets: 1-41 M. Vijay,2-76 V. Kohli,3-86 A. Rahane,4-86 Ro. Sharma,5-87 M. Dhoni,6-117 R. Ashwin,7-143 C. Pujara,8-203 S. Dhawan,9-211 V. Aaron,10-224 U. Yadav Bowling M. Johnson 17.3 - 4 - 61 - 4(nb-1 w-1) J. Hazlewood 16 - 0 - 74 - 2(nb-1) M. Starc 8 - 1 - 27 - 2 S. Watson 13 - 6 - 27 - 0 N. Lyon 10 - 1 - 33 - 2 Australia 2nd innings (Target: 128 runs) C. Rogers c Dhawan b I. Sharma 55 D. Warner c Dhoni b I. Sharma 6 S. Watson c Dhoni b I. Sharma 0 S. Smith run out (U. Yadav, Dhoni) 28 S. Marsh c Dhoni b U. Yadav 17 B. Haddin c Kohli b U. Yadav 1 M. Marsh not out 6 M. Johnson not out 2 Extras (b-4 lb-4 nb-6 w-1) 15 Total (for 6 wickets, 23.1 overs) 130 Fall of wickets: 1-18 D. Warner,2-22 S. Watson,3-85 C. Rogers,4-114 S. Marsh,5-122 S. Smith,6-122 B. Haddin Did not bat: M. Starc, N. Lyon, J. Hazlewood Bowling I. Sharma 9 - 2 - 38 - 3(nb-5) U. Yadav 9 - 0 - 46 - 2 V. Aaron 5.1 - 0 - 38 - 0(nb-1 w-1) Referees Umpire: Marais Erasmus Umpire: Ian Gould TV umpire: Simon Fry Match referee: Jeff Crowe Result: Australia won by 4 wickets