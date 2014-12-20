Dec 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fourth day in the second Test between Australia and India on Saturday in Brisbane, Australia
India 1st innings 408 (M. Vijay 144, A. Rahane 81; J. Hazlewood 5-68)
Australia 1st innings 505 (S. Smith 133, M. Johnson 88, C. Rogers 55, M. Starc 52)
India 2nd innings (Overnight: 71-1)
M. Vijay b Starc 27
S. Dhawan lbw b Lyon 81
C. Pujara c Lyon b Hazlewood 43
V. Kohli b Johnson 1
A. Rahane c Lyon b Johnson 10
Ro. Sharma c Haddin b Johnson 0
M. Dhoni lbw b Hazlewood 0
R. Ashwin c Haddin b Starc 19
U. Yadav c Haddin b Johnson 30
V. Aaron c Hazlewood b Lyon 3
I. Sharma not out 1
Extras (lb-2 nb-2 w-5) 9
Total (all out, 64.3 overs) 224
Fall of wickets: 1-41 M. Vijay,2-76 V. Kohli,3-86 A. Rahane,4-86 Ro. Sharma,5-87 M. Dhoni,6-117 R. Ashwin,7-143 C. Pujara,8-203 S. Dhawan,9-211 V. Aaron,10-224 U. Yadav
Bowling
M. Johnson 17.3 - 4 - 61 - 4(nb-1 w-1)
J. Hazlewood 16 - 0 - 74 - 2(nb-1)
M. Starc 8 - 1 - 27 - 2
S. Watson 13 - 6 - 27 - 0
N. Lyon 10 - 1 - 33 - 2
Australia 2nd innings (Target: 128 runs)
C. Rogers c Dhawan b I. Sharma 55
D. Warner c Dhoni b I. Sharma 6
S. Watson c Dhoni b I. Sharma 0
S. Smith run out (U. Yadav, Dhoni) 28
S. Marsh c Dhoni b U. Yadav 17
B. Haddin c Kohli b U. Yadav 1
M. Marsh not out 6
M. Johnson not out 2
Extras (b-4 lb-4 nb-6 w-1) 15
Total (for 6 wickets, 23.1 overs) 130
Fall of wickets: 1-18 D. Warner,2-22 S. Watson,3-85 C. Rogers,4-114 S. Marsh,5-122 S. Smith,6-122 B. Haddin
Did not bat: M. Starc, N. Lyon, J. Hazlewood
Bowling
I. Sharma 9 - 2 - 38 - 3(nb-5)
U. Yadav 9 - 0 - 46 - 2
V. Aaron 5.1 - 0 - 38 - 0(nb-1 w-1)
Referees
Umpire: Marais Erasmus
Umpire: Ian Gould
TV umpire: Simon Fry
Match referee: Jeff Crowe
Result: Australia won by 4 wickets