June 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the third and final Test between England and Sri Lanka on Friday in London, England
England 1st innings (Overnight: 279-6)
A. Cook lbw b Pradeep 85
A. Hales c Mathews b Herath 18
N. Compton c Chandimal b Lakmal 1
J. Root lbw b Lakmal 3
J. Vince b Pradeep 10
J. Bairstow not out 167
M. Ali c Mathews b Herath 25
C. Woakes c&b Herath 66
S. Broad c K. Mendis b Lakmal 14
S. Finn c Lakmal b Herath 7
J. Anderson c Chandimal b Eranga 4
Extras (lb-16) 16
Total (all out, 128.4 overs) 416
Fall of wickets: 1-56 A. Hales,2-67 N. Compton,3-71 J. Root,4-84 J. Vince,5-164 A. Cook,6-227 M. Ali,7-371 C. Woakes,8-396 S. Broad,9-411 S. Finn,10-416 J. Anderson
Bowling
S. Eranga 25.4 - 2 - 94 - 1
S. Lakmal 27 - 2 - 90 - 3
N. Pradeep 27 - 4 - 104 - 2
A. Mathews 13 - 5 - 31 - 0
R. Herath 36 - 8 - 81 - 4
Sri Lanka 1st innings
D. Karunaratne c Bairstow b Finn 50
K. Silva not out 79
K. Mendis not out 25
Extras (lb-8) 8
Total (for 1 wickets, 49 overs) 162
Fall of wickets: 1-108 D. Karunaratne
To bat: D. Chandimal, A. Mathews, L. Thirimanne, D. Perera, R. Herath, S. Lakmal, S. Eranga, N. Pradeep
Bowling
J. Anderson 11 - 2 - 35 - 0
S. Broad 10 - 1 - 45 - 0
S. Finn 10 - 1 - 31 - 1
C. Woakes 10 - 2 - 20 - 0
M. Ali 8 - 1 - 23 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Sundaram Ravi
Umpire: Rod Tucker
TV umpire: Aleem Dar
Match referee: Andy Pycroft