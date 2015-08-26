Aug 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the third and final One Day International between South Africa and New Zealand on Wednesday in Durban, South Africa South Africa Innings M. van Wyk c Latham b Elliott 58 H. Amla c&b Elliott 44 R. Rossouw c Latham b Wheeler 6 A. de Villiers b Bracewell 64 D. Miller c Ronchi b Milne 36 F. Behardien c Williamson b Wheeler 40 D. Wiese c Sodhi b Wheeler 12 K. Abbott not out 3 Extras (b-4 lb-3 w-13) 20 Total (for 7 wickets, 50 overs) 283 Fall of wickets: 1-89 H. Amla,2-96 R. Rossouw,3-134 M. van Wyk,4-220 A. de Villiers,5-232 D. Miller,6-258 D. Wiese,7-283 F. Behardien Did not bat: D. Steyn, K. Rabada, I. Tahir Bowling B. Wheeler 10 - 0 - 71 - 3(w-5) A. Milne 10 - 1 - 44 - 1 D. Bracewell 10 - 1 - 54 - 1(w-3) I. Sodhi 8 - 0 - 55 - 0(w-3) G. Elliott 10 - 0 - 41 - 2(w-2) C. Munro 2 - 0 - 11 - 0 New Zealand Innings M. Guptill c van Wyk b Steyn 10 T. Latham run out (, Miller) 54 K. Williamson b Tahir 39 G. Worker b Wiese 21 G. Elliott c Rabada b Wiese 20 C. Munro b Wiese 35 L. Ronchi c Amla b Rabada 1 D. Bracewell c Amla b Tahir 13 A. Milne c Miller b Rabada 4 B. Wheeler not out 13 I. Sodhi c Rossouw b Abbott 5 Extras (lb-1 w-5) 6 Total (all out, 49.2 overs) 221 Fall of wickets: 1-18 M. Guptill,2-102 K. Williamson,3-114 T. Latham,4-141 G. Worker,5-152 G. Elliott,6-156 L. Ronchi,7-187 D. Bracewell,8-201 A. Milne,9-201 C. Munro,10-221 I. Sodhi Bowling D. Steyn 10 - 0 - 41 - 1(w-1) K. Rabada 10 - 1 - 33 - 2(w-2) D. Wiese 9 - 0 - 58 - 3(w-1) K. Abbott 9.2 - 0 - 43 - 1(w-1) I. Tahir 10 - 0 - 36 - 2 F. Behardien 1 - 0 - 9 - 0 Referees Umpire: Johan Cloete Umpire: Ian Gould TV umpire: Shaun George Match referee: Roshan Mahanama Result: South Africa won by 62 runs