July 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the first Test between England and Australia on Thursday in Cardiff, Wales England 1st innings (Overnight: 343-7) A. Lyth c Warner b Hazlewood 6 A. Cook c Haddin b Lyon 20 G. Ballance lbw b Hazlewood 61 I. Bell lbw b Starc 1 J. Root c Watson b Starc 134 B. Stokes b Starc 52 J. Buttler c Johnson b Hazlewood 27 M. Ali c Watson b Starc 77 S. Broad c Haddin b Lyon 18 M. Wood not out 7 J. Anderson b Starc 1 Extras (b-17 lb-3 nb-1 w-5) 26 Total (all out, 102.1 overs) 430 Fall of wickets: 1-7 A. Lyth,2-42 A. Cook,3-43 I. Bell,4-196 G. Ballance,5-280 J. Root,6-293 B. Stokes,7-343 J. Buttler,8-395 S. Broad,9-419 M. Ali,10-430 J. Anderson Bowling M. Starc 24.1 - 4 - 114 - 5(nb-1 w-1) J. Hazlewood 23 - 8 - 83 - 3 M. Johnson 25 - 3 - 111 - 0 N. Lyon 20 - 4 - 69 - 2 S. Watson 8 - 0 - 24 - 0 D. Warner 2 - 0 - 9 - 0 Australia 1st innings C. Rogers c Buttler b Wood 95 D. Warner c Cook b Anderson 17 S. Smith c Cook b Ali 33 M. Clarke c&b Ali 38 A. Voges c Anderson b Stokes 31 S. Watson not out 29 N. Lyon not out 6 Extras (b-2 lb-10 w-3) 15 Total (for 5 wickets, 70 overs) 264 Fall of wickets: 1-52 D. Warner,2-129 S. Smith,3-180 C. Rogers,4-207 M. Clarke,5-258 A. Voges To bat: B. Haddin, M. Johnson, M. Starc, J. Hazlewood Bowling J. Anderson 16 - 6 - 36 - 1 S. Broad 12 - 1 - 55 - 0(w-1) M. Wood 16 - 3 - 59 - 1 M. Ali 14 - 1 - 67 - 2 B. Stokes 12 - 5 - 35 - 1(w-2) Referees Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena Umpire: Marais Erasmus TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle