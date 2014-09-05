Sept 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the fifth and final One Day International between England and India on Friday in Leeds, England England Innings A. Cook c Dhoni b Raina 46 A. Hales c Rahane b Yadav 4 M. Ali c Yadav b B. Kumar 9 J. Root c Ashwin b Shami 113 E. Morgan st Dhoni b Ashwin 14 J. Buttler run out (Dhoni) 49 B. Stokes not out 33 C. Woakes b Shami 9 J. Tredwell not out 8 Extras (b-1 lb-3 w-5) 9 Total (for 7 wickets, 50 overs) 294 Fall of wickets: 1-23 A. Hales,2-39 M. Ali,3-91 A. Cook,4-117 E. Morgan,5-225 J. Buttler,6-249 J. Root,7-265 C. Woakes Did not bat: S. Finn, J. Anderson Bowling B. Kumar 8 - 0 - 45 - 1(w-1) U. Yadav 6 - 0 - 46 - 1(w-3) M. Shami 10 - 0 - 52 - 2 R. Ashwin 10 - 2 - 49 - 1(w-1) S. Raina 7 - 0 - 32 - 1 R. Jadeja 9 - 0 - 66 - 0 India Innings A. Rahane c Morgan b Anderson 0 S. Dhawan b Ali 31 V. Kohli c Cook b Anderson 13 A. Rayudu c Cook b Stokes 53 S. Raina c Buttler b Ali 18 M. Dhoni c Stokes b Finn 29 R. Jadeja b Finn 87 R. Ashwin c Finn b Stokes 16 B. Kumar run out (Finn, Stokes) 1 M. Shami c Hales b Stokes 0 U. Yadav not out 0 Extras (w-5) 5 Total (all out, 48.4 overs) 253 Fall of wickets: 1-0 A. Rahane,2-25 V. Kohli,3-49 S. Dhawan,4-91 S. Raina,5-132 A. Rayudu,6-173 M. Dhoni,7-203 R. Ashwin,8-208 B. Kumar,9-209 M. Shami,10-253 R. Jadeja Bowling J. Anderson 10 - 0 - 39 - 2(w-1) C. Woakes 10 - 1 - 61 - 0 M. Ali 8 - 0 - 34 - 2 S. Finn 8.4 - 1 - 37 - 2(w-2) J. Tredwell 5 - 0 - 35 - 0 B. Stokes 7 - 0 - 47 - 3(w-2) Referees Umpire: Richard Kettleborough Umpire: Paul Reiffel TV umpire: Michael Gough Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle Result: England won by 41 runs