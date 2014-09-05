Sept 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the fifth and final One Day International between England and India on Friday in Leeds, England
England Innings
A. Cook c Dhoni b Raina 46
A. Hales c Rahane b Yadav 4
M. Ali c Yadav b B. Kumar 9
J. Root c Ashwin b Shami 113
E. Morgan st Dhoni b Ashwin 14
J. Buttler run out (Dhoni) 49
B. Stokes not out 33
C. Woakes b Shami 9
J. Tredwell not out 8
Extras (b-1 lb-3 w-5) 9
Total (for 7 wickets, 50 overs) 294
Fall of wickets: 1-23 A. Hales,2-39 M. Ali,3-91 A. Cook,4-117 E. Morgan,5-225 J. Buttler,6-249 J. Root,7-265 C. Woakes
Did not bat: S. Finn, J. Anderson
Bowling
B. Kumar 8 - 0 - 45 - 1(w-1)
U. Yadav 6 - 0 - 46 - 1(w-3)
M. Shami 10 - 0 - 52 - 2
R. Ashwin 10 - 2 - 49 - 1(w-1)
S. Raina 7 - 0 - 32 - 1
R. Jadeja 9 - 0 - 66 - 0
India Innings
A. Rahane c Morgan b Anderson 0
S. Dhawan b Ali 31
V. Kohli c Cook b Anderson 13
A. Rayudu c Cook b Stokes 53
S. Raina c Buttler b Ali 18
M. Dhoni c Stokes b Finn 29
R. Jadeja b Finn 87
R. Ashwin c Finn b Stokes 16
B. Kumar run out (Finn, Stokes) 1
M. Shami c Hales b Stokes 0
U. Yadav not out 0
Extras (w-5) 5
Total (all out, 48.4 overs) 253
Fall of wickets: 1-0 A. Rahane,2-25 V. Kohli,3-49 S. Dhawan,4-91 S. Raina,5-132 A. Rayudu,6-173 M. Dhoni,7-203 R. Ashwin,8-208 B. Kumar,9-209 M. Shami,10-253 R. Jadeja
Bowling
J. Anderson 10 - 0 - 39 - 2(w-1)
C. Woakes 10 - 1 - 61 - 0
M. Ali 8 - 0 - 34 - 2
S. Finn 8.4 - 1 - 37 - 2(w-2)
J. Tredwell 5 - 0 - 35 - 0
B. Stokes 7 - 0 - 47 - 3(w-2)
Referees
Umpire: Richard Kettleborough
Umpire: Paul Reiffel
TV umpire: Michael Gough
Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle
Result: England won by 41 runs