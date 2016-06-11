Cricket-Lehmann hopes no Ashes boycott, urges solution to pay row
May 18 Australia coach Darren Lehmann hopes the ongoing pay dispute will not prompt the players to boycott this year's Ashes series and urged both sides to resolve the matter.
June 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the first One Day International between Zimbabwe and India on Saturday in Harare, Zimbabwe Zimbabwe Innings P. Moor lbw b Sran 3 C. Chibhabha b Bumrah 13 H. Masakadza c Dhoni b Kulkarni 14 C. Ervine c sub b A. Patel 21 V. Sibanda c Dhoni b Bumrah 5 S. Raza b Sran 23 E. Chigumbura b Bumrah 41 R. Mutumbami c Rahul b Chahal 15 G. Cremer b Kulkarni 8 T. Chatara c Rayudu b Bumrah 4 T. Muzarabani not out 1 Extras (lb-3 nb-3 w-14) 20 Total (all out, 49.5 overs) 168 Fall of wickets: 1-8 P. Moor,2-30 H. Masakadza,3-47 C. Chibhabha,4-69 V. Sibanda,5-77 C. Ervine,6-115 S. Raza,7-140 R. Mutumbami,8-156 G. Cremer,9-167 E. Chigumbura,10-168 T. Chatara Bowling D. Kulkarni 10 - 1 - 42 - 2(w-1) B. Sran 10 - 0 - 42 - 2(w-6) J. Bumrah 9.5 - 2 - 28 - 4(nb-3 w-2) A. Patel 10 - 1 - 26 - 1(w-1) Y. Chahal 10 - 1 - 27 - 1 India Innings L. Rahul not out 100 K. Nair c Raza b Chatara 7 A. Rayudu not out 62 Extras (lb-1 w-3) 4 Total (for 1 wickets, 42.3 overs) 173 Fall of wickets: 1-11 K. Nair Did not bat: M. Pandey, K. Jadhav, M. Dhoni, A. Patel, D. Kulkarni, J. Bumrah, B. Sran, Y. Chahal Bowling T. Chatara 7 - 1 - 20 - 1 T. Muzarabani 6 - 0 - 18 - 0 C. Chibhabha 8 - 1 - 14 - 0(w-1) G. Cremer 10 - 0 - 47 - 0 E. Chigumbura 4 - 0 - 34 - 0(w-2) S. Raza 5 - 0 - 20 - 0 H. Masakadza 2.3 - 0 - 19 - 0 Referees Umpire: Ian Gould Umpire: Russell Tiffin TV umpire: Jeremiah Matibiri Match referee: Richie Richardson Result: India won by 9 wickets
May 18 Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz has been suspended for two months for failing to report a suspect approach to indulge in corruption, the country's cricket board has said.