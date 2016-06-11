June 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the first One Day International between Zimbabwe and India on Saturday in Harare, Zimbabwe Zimbabwe Innings P. Moor lbw b Sran 3 C. Chibhabha b Bumrah 13 H. Masakadza c Dhoni b Kulkarni 14 C. Ervine c sub b A. Patel 21 V. Sibanda c Dhoni b Bumrah 5 S. Raza b Sran 23 E. Chigumbura b Bumrah 41 R. Mutumbami c Rahul b Chahal 15 G. Cremer b Kulkarni 8 T. Chatara c Rayudu b Bumrah 4 T. Muzarabani not out 1 Extras (lb-3 nb-3 w-14) 20 Total (all out, 49.5 overs) 168 Fall of wickets: 1-8 P. Moor,2-30 H. Masakadza,3-47 C. Chibhabha,4-69 V. Sibanda,5-77 C. Ervine,6-115 S. Raza,7-140 R. Mutumbami,8-156 G. Cremer,9-167 E. Chigumbura,10-168 T. Chatara Bowling D. Kulkarni 10 - 1 - 42 - 2(w-1) B. Sran 10 - 0 - 42 - 2(w-6) J. Bumrah 9.5 - 2 - 28 - 4(nb-3 w-2) A. Patel 10 - 1 - 26 - 1(w-1) Y. Chahal 10 - 1 - 27 - 1 India Innings L. Rahul not out 100 K. Nair c Raza b Chatara 7 A. Rayudu not out 62 Extras (lb-1 w-3) 4 Total (for 1 wickets, 42.3 overs) 173 Fall of wickets: 1-11 K. Nair Did not bat: M. Pandey, K. Jadhav, M. Dhoni, A. Patel, D. Kulkarni, J. Bumrah, B. Sran, Y. Chahal Bowling T. Chatara 7 - 1 - 20 - 1 T. Muzarabani 6 - 0 - 18 - 0 C. Chibhabha 8 - 1 - 14 - 0(w-1) G. Cremer 10 - 0 - 47 - 0 E. Chigumbura 4 - 0 - 34 - 0(w-2) S. Raza 5 - 0 - 20 - 0 H. Masakadza 2.3 - 0 - 19 - 0 Referees Umpire: Ian Gould Umpire: Russell Tiffin TV umpire: Jeremiah Matibiri Match referee: Richie Richardson Result: India won by 9 wickets