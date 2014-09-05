Sept 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the first Test between West Indies and Bangladesh on Friday in Kingstown, St Vincent and the Grenadines
West Indies 1st innings
C. Gayle lbw b Hom 64
K. Brathwaite not out 123
K. Edwards c M. Haque b Islam 10
Da. Bravo c Mahmudullah b Islam 62
S. Chanderpaul not out 1
Extras (b-1 lb-2 nb-1) 4
Total (for 3 wickets, 87 overs) 264
Fall of wickets: 1-116 C. Gayle,2-133 K. Edwards,3-261 Da. Bravo
To bat: J. Blackwood, D. Ramdin, K. Roach, J. Taylor, S. Benn, S. Gabriel
Bowling
A. Hossain 14 - 7 - 30 - 0
R. Hossain 16 - 0 - 55 - 0(nb-1)
M. Mahmudullah 5 - 0 - 31 - 0
S. Hom 27 - 4 - 76 - 1
T. Islam 25 - 6 - 69 - 2
Referees
Umpire: Marais Erasmus
Umpire: Richard Illingworth
TV umpire: Steve Davis
Match referee: Roshan Mahanama