May 13 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the fourth day in the third and final Test between West Indies and Pakistan on Saturday in Roseau, Dominica Pakistan 1st innings 376 (A. Ali 127, Misbah-ul-Haq 59, B. Azam 55, S. Ahmed 51; R. Chase 4-103) West Indies 1st innings (Overnight: 218-5) K. Brathwaite c S. Ahmed b Shah 29 K. Powell c Az. Ali b Shah 31 S. Hetmyer c S. Ahmed b Shah 17 S. Hope c Misbah-ul-Haq b Az. Ali 29 R. Chase b Abbas 69 V. Singh lbw b Abbas 8 S. Dowrich b Amir 20 J. Holder not out 30 D. Bishoo c Y. Khan b Abbas 0 A. Joseph b Abbas 0 S. Gabriel c B. Azam b Abbas 0 Extras (b-4 lb-2 nb-3 w-5) 14 Total (all out, 115 overs) 247 Fall of wickets: 1-43 K. Powell,2-69 S. Hetmyer,3-97 K. Brathwaite,4-152 S. Hope,5-189 V. Singh,6-218 S. Dowrich,7-239 R. Chase,8-239 D. Bishoo,9-241 A. Joseph,10-247 S. Gabriel Bowling Mohammad Amir 27 - 12 - 32 - 1(w-1) Mohammad Abbas 25 - 7 - 46 - 5(w-2) Yasir Shah 40 - 4 - 126 - 3 Hasan Ali 17 - 4 - 22 - 0(nb-3 w-2) Azhar Ali 6 - 1 - 15 - 1 Pakistan 2nd innings Azhar Ali c sub b Gabriel 3 Shan Masood lbw b Gabriel 21 Babar Azam c Hetmyer b Chase 0 Younis Khan c K. Powell b Bishoo 35 Misbah-ul-Haq c Dowrich b Bishoo 2 Asad Shafiq c&b Joseph 13 Sarfraz Ahmed c Dowrich b Joseph 4 Mohammad Amir c Bishoo b Joseph 27 Yasir Shah not out 38 Hasan Ali not out 15 Extras (lb-5 nb-4 w-7) 16 Total (for 8 wickets declared, 57 overs) 174 Fall of wickets: 1-6 Az. Ali,2-8 B. Azam,3-57 S. Masood,4-65 Misbah-ul-Haq,5-72 Y. Khan,6-82 S. Ahmed,7-90 A. Shafiq,8-151 M. Amir Did not bat: M. Abbas Bowling S. Gabriel 10 - 1 - 24 - 2(nb-2) A. Joseph 15 - 3 - 53 - 3(w-3) R. Chase 9 - 0 - 31 - 1 J. Holder 9 - 4 - 7 - 0 D. Bishoo 14 - 2 - 54 - 2(nb-2) West Indies 2nd innings (Target: 304 runs) K. Brathwaite not out 3 K. Powell c Masood b Shah 4 Extras 0 Total (for 1 wickets, 6.3 overs) 7 Fall of wickets: 1-7 K. Powell To bat: S. Hetmyer, S. Hope, R. Chase, V. Singh, S. Dowrich, J. Holder, D. Bishoo, A. Joseph, S. Gabriel Bowling Mohammad Amir 1 - 0 - 2 - 0 Mohammad Abbas 3 - 1 - 3 - 0 Yasir Shah 2.3 - 2 - 2 - 1 Referees Umpire: Richard Illingworth Umpire: Bruce Oxenford TV umpire: Richard Kettleborough Match referee: Chris Broad