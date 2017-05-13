May 13 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the fourth day in the third and final Test between West Indies and Pakistan on Saturday in Roseau, Dominica
Pakistan 1st innings 376 (A. Ali 127, Misbah-ul-Haq 59, B. Azam 55, S. Ahmed 51; R. Chase 4-103)
West Indies 1st innings (Overnight: 218-5)
K. Brathwaite c S. Ahmed b Shah 29
K. Powell c Az. Ali b Shah 31
S. Hetmyer c S. Ahmed b Shah 17
S. Hope c Misbah-ul-Haq b Az. Ali 29
R. Chase b Abbas 69
V. Singh lbw b Abbas 8
S. Dowrich b Amir 20
J. Holder not out 30
D. Bishoo c Y. Khan b Abbas 0
A. Joseph b Abbas 0
S. Gabriel c B. Azam b Abbas 0
Extras (b-4 lb-2 nb-3 w-5) 14
Total (all out, 115 overs) 247
Fall of wickets: 1-43 K. Powell,2-69 S. Hetmyer,3-97 K. Brathwaite,4-152 S. Hope,5-189 V. Singh,6-218 S. Dowrich,7-239 R. Chase,8-239 D. Bishoo,9-241 A. Joseph,10-247 S. Gabriel
Bowling
Mohammad Amir 27 - 12 - 32 - 1(w-1)
Mohammad Abbas 25 - 7 - 46 - 5(w-2)
Yasir Shah 40 - 4 - 126 - 3
Hasan Ali 17 - 4 - 22 - 0(nb-3 w-2)
Azhar Ali 6 - 1 - 15 - 1
Pakistan 2nd innings
Azhar Ali c sub b Gabriel 3
Shan Masood lbw b Gabriel 21
Babar Azam c Hetmyer b Chase 0
Younis Khan c K. Powell b Bishoo 35
Misbah-ul-Haq c Dowrich b Bishoo 2
Asad Shafiq c&b Joseph 13
Sarfraz Ahmed c Dowrich b Joseph 4
Mohammad Amir c Bishoo b Joseph 27
Yasir Shah not out 38
Hasan Ali not out 15
Extras (lb-5 nb-4 w-7) 16
Total (for 8 wickets declared, 57 overs) 174
Fall of wickets: 1-6 Az. Ali,2-8 B. Azam,3-57 S. Masood,4-65 Misbah-ul-Haq,5-72 Y. Khan,6-82 S. Ahmed,7-90 A. Shafiq,8-151 M. Amir
Did not bat: M. Abbas
Bowling
S. Gabriel 10 - 1 - 24 - 2(nb-2)
A. Joseph 15 - 3 - 53 - 3(w-3)
R. Chase 9 - 0 - 31 - 1
J. Holder 9 - 4 - 7 - 0
D. Bishoo 14 - 2 - 54 - 2(nb-2)
West Indies 2nd innings (Target: 304 runs)
K. Brathwaite not out 3
K. Powell c Masood b Shah 4
Extras 0
Total (for 1 wickets, 6.3 overs) 7
Fall of wickets: 1-7 K. Powell
To bat: S. Hetmyer, S. Hope, R. Chase, V. Singh, S. Dowrich, J. Holder, D. Bishoo, A. Joseph, S. Gabriel
Bowling
Mohammad Amir 1 - 0 - 2 - 0
Mohammad Abbas 3 - 1 - 3 - 0
Yasir Shah 2.3 - 2 - 2 - 1
Referees
Umpire: Richard Illingworth
Umpire: Bruce Oxenford
TV umpire: Richard Kettleborough
Match referee: Chris Broad