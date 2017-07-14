UPDATE 2-Cricket-Test Series Sri Lanka v Zimbabwe scoreboard

July 14 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the first and final Test between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe on Friday in Colombo, Sri Lanka Zimbabwe 1st innings H. Masakadza c K. Mendis b Herath 19 R. Chakabva b Herath 12 T. Musakanda c Dickwella b Kumara 6 C. Ervine not out 151 S. Williams c Gunaratne b D. Perera 22 S. Raza lbw b Herath 36 P. Moor c Kumara b Gunaratne 19 M. Waller b Herath 36 G. Cremer b Gunaratne 13 D. Tiripano not out 24 Extras (nb-5 w-1) 6 Total (for 8 wickets, 90 overs) 344 Fall of wickets: 1-23 R. Chakabva,2-38 H. Masakadza,3-38 T. Musakanda,4-70 S. Williams,5-154 S. Raza,6-195 P. Moor,7-260 M. Waller,8-282 G. Cremer To bat: C. Mpofu Bowling Suranga Lakmal 14 - 1 - 58 - 0 Lahiru Kumara 15 - 2 - 66 - 1(w-1) Rangana Herath 30 - 4 - 106 - 4 Dilruwan Perera 24 - 0 - 86 - 1(nb-1) Asela Gunaratne 7 - 0 - 28 - 2(nb-4) Referees Umpire: Ian Gould Umpire: Nigel Llong TV umpire: Chettithody Shamshuddin Match referee: Chris Broad