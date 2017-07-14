FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a day ago
UPDATE 2-Cricket-Test Series Sri Lanka v Zimbabwe scoreboard
#Cricket News
July 14, 2017 / 6:45 AM / a day ago

UPDATE 2-Cricket-Test Series Sri Lanka v Zimbabwe scoreboard

2 Min Read

    July 14 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the first and final Test between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe on Friday in Colombo, Sri Lanka 
Zimbabwe 1st innings          
H. Masakadza                       c K. Mendis b Herath      19  
R. Chakabva                        b Herath                  12  
T. Musakanda                       c Dickwella b Kumara      6   
C. Ervine                          not out                   151 
S. Williams                        c Gunaratne b D. Perera   22  
S. Raza                            lbw b Herath              36  
P. Moor                            c Kumara b Gunaratne      19  
M. Waller                          b Herath                  36  
G. Cremer                          b Gunaratne               13  
D. Tiripano                        not out                   24  
Extras                             (nb-5 w-1)                6   
Total                              (for 8 wickets, 90 overs) 344 
Fall of wickets: 1-23 R. Chakabva,2-38 H. Masakadza,3-38 T. Musakanda,4-70 S. Williams,5-154 S. Raza,6-195 P. Moor,7-260 M. Waller,8-282 G. Cremer
To bat: C. Mpofu
Bowling                       
Suranga Lakmal                     14 - 1 - 58 - 0               
Lahiru Kumara                      15 - 2 - 66 - 1(w-1)          
Rangana Herath                     30 - 4 - 106 - 4              
Dilruwan Perera                    24 - 0 - 86 - 1(nb-1)         
Asela Gunaratne                    7 - 0 - 28 - 2(nb-4)          
Referees                      
Umpire: Ian Gould                                                
Umpire: Nigel Llong                                              
TV umpire: Chettithody Shamshuddin                               
Match referee: Chris Broad

