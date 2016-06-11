Cricket-Lehmann hopes no Ashes boycott, urges solution to pay row
May 18 Australia coach Darren Lehmann hopes the ongoing pay dispute will not prompt the players to boycott this year's Ashes series and urged both sides to resolve the matter.
June 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard in the fourth Triangular Series match between Australia and South Africa on Saturday in Basseterre, St Kitts and Nevis Australia Innings D. Warner c Amla b Parnell 109 A. Finch b Tahir 13 U. Khawaja c Amla b Phangiso 59 S. Smith not out 52 G. Bailey lbw b Tahir 11 M. Marsh c Behardien b Abbott 10 M. Wade lbw b Rabada 24 J. Faulkner not out 1 Extras (lb-2 nb-4 w-3) 9 Total (for 6 wickets, 50 overs) 288 Fall of wickets: 1-48 A. Finch,2-184 D. Warner,3-196 U. Khawaja,4-217 G. Bailey,5-240 M. Marsh,6-274 M. Wade Did not bat: A. Zampa, M. Starc, J. Hazlewood Bowling K. Abbott 10 - 2 - 50 - 1(nb-2) K. Rabada 8 - 0 - 66 - 1(nb-2 w-1) I. Tahir 9 - 0 - 45 - 2 W. Parnell 7 - 0 - 34 - 1 J. Duminy 7 - 0 - 39 - 0(w-2) A. Phangiso 9 - 0 - 52 - 1 Referees Umpire: Nigel Llong Umpire: Joel Wilson TV umpire: Richard Illingworth Match referee: Jeff Crowe
May 18 Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz has been suspended for two months for failing to report a suspect approach to indulge in corruption, the country's cricket board has said.