June 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the fourth Triangular Series match between Australia and South Africa on Saturday in Basseterre, St Kitts and Nevis
Australia Innings
D. Warner c Amla b Parnell 109
A. Finch b Tahir 13
U. Khawaja c Amla b Phangiso 59
S. Smith not out 52
G. Bailey lbw b Tahir 11
M. Marsh c Behardien b Abbott 10
M. Wade lbw b Rabada 24
J. Faulkner not out 1
Extras (lb-2 nb-4 w-3) 9
Total (for 6 wickets, 50 overs) 288
Fall of wickets: 1-48 A. Finch,2-184 D. Warner,3-196 U. Khawaja,4-217 G. Bailey,5-240 M. Marsh,6-274 M. Wade
Did not bat: A. Zampa, M. Starc, J. Hazlewood
Bowling
K. Abbott 10 - 2 - 50 - 1(nb-2)
K. Rabada 8 - 0 - 66 - 1(nb-2 w-1)
I. Tahir 9 - 0 - 45 - 2
W. Parnell 7 - 0 - 34 - 1
J. Duminy 7 - 0 - 39 - 0(w-2)
A. Phangiso 9 - 0 - 52 - 1
South Africa Innings
Q. de Kock c Faulkner b Hazlewood 19
H. Amla c Smith b Hazlewood 60
F. du Plessis c Bailey b Starc 63
A. de Villiers b Hazlewood 39
J. Duminy c sub b Zampa 41
F. Behardien lbw b Zampa 4
W. Parnell c M. Marsh b Zampa 3
K. Abbott b Starc 1
A. Phangiso c sub b Starc 3
K. Rabada not out 3
I. Tahir run out (Khawaja, Wade) 6
Extras (lb-8 w-2) 10
Total (all out, 47.4 overs) 252
Fall of wickets: 1-35 Q. de Kock,2-140 H. Amla,3-177 F. du Plessis,4-210 A. de Villiers,5-221 F. Behardien,6-236 J. Duminy,7-237 K. Abbott,8-239 W. Parnell,9-240 A. Phangiso,10-252 I. Tahir
Bowling
M. Starc 10 - 0 - 43 - 3(w-1)
J. Hazlewood 9.4 - 0 - 52 - 3(w-1)
J. Faulkner 7 - 0 - 32 - 0
M. Marsh 9 - 0 - 52 - 0
A. Zampa 10 - 0 - 52 - 3
A. Finch 2 - 0 - 13 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Nigel Llong
Umpire: Joel Wilson
TV umpire: Richard Illingworth
Match referee: Jeff Crowe
Result: Australia won by 36 runs