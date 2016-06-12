June 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the fourth Triangular Series match between Australia and South Africa on Saturday in Basseterre, St Kitts and Nevis Australia Innings D. Warner c Amla b Parnell 109 A. Finch b Tahir 13 U. Khawaja c Amla b Phangiso 59 S. Smith not out 52 G. Bailey lbw b Tahir 11 M. Marsh c Behardien b Abbott 10 M. Wade lbw b Rabada 24 J. Faulkner not out 1 Extras (lb-2 nb-4 w-3) 9 Total (for 6 wickets, 50 overs) 288 Fall of wickets: 1-48 A. Finch,2-184 D. Warner,3-196 U. Khawaja,4-217 G. Bailey,5-240 M. Marsh,6-274 M. Wade Did not bat: A. Zampa, M. Starc, J. Hazlewood Bowling K. Abbott 10 - 2 - 50 - 1(nb-2) K. Rabada 8 - 0 - 66 - 1(nb-2 w-1) I. Tahir 9 - 0 - 45 - 2 W. Parnell 7 - 0 - 34 - 1 J. Duminy 7 - 0 - 39 - 0(w-2) A. Phangiso 9 - 0 - 52 - 1 South Africa Innings Q. de Kock c Faulkner b Hazlewood 19 H. Amla c Smith b Hazlewood 60 F. du Plessis c Bailey b Starc 63 A. de Villiers b Hazlewood 39 J. Duminy c sub b Zampa 41 F. Behardien lbw b Zampa 4 W. Parnell c M. Marsh b Zampa 3 K. Abbott b Starc 1 A. Phangiso c sub b Starc 3 K. Rabada not out 3 I. Tahir run out (Khawaja, Wade) 6 Extras (lb-8 w-2) 10 Total (all out, 47.4 overs) 252 Fall of wickets: 1-35 Q. de Kock,2-140 H. Amla,3-177 F. du Plessis,4-210 A. de Villiers,5-221 F. Behardien,6-236 J. Duminy,7-237 K. Abbott,8-239 W. Parnell,9-240 A. Phangiso,10-252 I. Tahir Bowling M. Starc 10 - 0 - 43 - 3(w-1) J. Hazlewood 9.4 - 0 - 52 - 3(w-1) J. Faulkner 7 - 0 - 32 - 0 M. Marsh 9 - 0 - 52 - 0 A. Zampa 10 - 0 - 52 - 3 A. Finch 2 - 0 - 13 - 0 Referees Umpire: Nigel Llong Umpire: Joel Wilson TV umpire: Richard Illingworth Match referee: Jeff Crowe Result: Australia won by 36 runs