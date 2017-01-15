Jan 15 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the first One Day International between India and England on Sunday in Pune, India
England Innings
J. Roy st Dhoni b Jadeja 73
A. Hales run out (Bumrah) 9
J. Root c H. Pandya b Bumrah 78
E. Morgan c Dhoni b H. Pandya 28
J. Buttler c S. Dhawan b H. Pandya 31
B. Stokes c U. Yadav b Bumrah 62
M. Ali b U. Yadav 28
C. Woakes not out 9
D. Willey not out 10
Extras (b-1 lb-11 nb-4 w-6) 22
Total (for 7 wickets, 50 overs) 350
Fall of wickets: 1-39 A. Hales,2-108 J. Roy,3-157 E. Morgan,4-220 J. Buttler,5-244 J. Root,6-317 B. Stokes,7-336 M. Ali
Did not bat: A. Rashid, J. Ball
Bowling
U. Yadav 7 - 0 - 63 - 1(nb-1 w-3)
H. Pandya 9 - 0 - 46 - 2
J. Bumrah 10 - 0 - 79 - 2(nb-3 w-1)
R. Jadeja 10 - 0 - 50 - 1
R. Ashwin 8 - 0 - 63 - 0(w-2)
K. Jadhav 4 - 0 - 23 - 0
Y. Singh 2 - 0 - 14 - 0
India Innings
L. Rahul b Willey 8
S. Dhawan c Ali b Willey 1
V. Kohli c Willey b Stokes 122
Y. Singh c Buttler b Stokes 15
M. Dhoni c Willey b Ball 6
K. Jadhav c Stokes b Ball 120
H. Pandya not out 40
R. Jadeja c Rashid b Ball 13
R. Ashwin not out 15
Extras (b-1 lb-4 w-11) 16
Total (for 7 wickets, 48.1 overs) 356
Fall of wickets: 1-13 S. Dhawan,2-24 L. Rahul,3-56 Y. Singh,4-63 M. Dhoni,5-263 V. Kohli,6-291 K. Jadhav,7-318 R. Jadeja
Did not bat: J. Bumrah, U. Yadav
Bowling
C. Woakes 8 - 0 - 44 - 0(w-2)
D. Willey 6 - 0 - 47 - 2(w-3)
J. Ball 10 - 0 - 67 - 3(w-4)
B. Stokes 10 - 0 - 73 - 2(w-2)
A. Rashid 5 - 0 - 50 - 0
M. Ali 6.1 - 0 - 48 - 0
J. Root 3 - 0 - 22 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena
Umpire: Chettithody Shamshuddin
TV umpire: Ruchira Palliyaguruge
Match referee: Andy Pycroft
Result: India won by 3 wickets