June 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the fourth day in the third and final Test between England and Sri Lanka on Sunday in London, England England 1st innings 416 (J. Bairstow 167no, A. Cook 85, C. Woakes 66; R. Herath 4-81) Sri Lanka 1st innings 288 (K. Silva 79, D. Karunaratne 50) England 2nd innings (Overnight: 109-4) N. Compton c Chandimal b Eranga 19 A. Hales lbw b Mathews 94 J. Root b Pradeep 4 J. Vince b Pradeep 0 J. Bairstow b Pradeep 32 S. Finn lbw b Eranga 7 A. Cook not out 49 M. Ali c Herath b Eranga 9 C. Woakes not out 0 Extras (b-6 lb-4 nb-8 w-1) 19 Total (for 7 wickets declared, 71 overs) 233 Fall of wickets: 1-45 N. Compton,2-50 J. Root,3-50 J. Vince,4-101 J. Bairstow,5-120 S. Finn,6-202 A. Hales,7-224 M. Ali Did not bat: S. Broad, J. Anderson Bowling S. Lakmal 13 - 2 - 45 - 0 S. Eranga 14 - 1 - 58 - 3(nb-3 w-1) N. Pradeep 15 - 5 - 37 - 3(nb-3) R. Herath 20 - 2 - 63 - 0 A. Mathews 9 - 3 - 20 - 1 Sri Lanka 2nd innings (Target: 362 runs) D. Karunaratne not out 19 K. Silva not out 12 Extras (lb-1) 1 Total (for no loss, 12 overs) 32 Fall of wickets: To bat: K. Mendis, D. Chandimal, A. Mathews, L. Thirimanne, K. Perera, R. Herath, S. Lakmal, S. Eranga, N. Pradeep Bowling S. Broad 5 - 2 - 15 - 0 J. Anderson 4 - 1 - 5 - 0 C. Woakes 2 - 1 - 7 - 0 M. Ali 1 - 0 - 4 - 0 Referees Umpire: Sundaram Ravi Umpire: Rod Tucker TV umpire: Aleem Dar Match referee: Andy Pycroft