Nov 27 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the third day in the second and final Test between New Zealand and Pakistan on Sunday in Hamilton, New Zealand New Zealand 1st innings 271 (J. Raval 55; S. Khan 4-99) Pakistan 1st innings (Overnight: 76-5) S. Aslam c Raval b Southee 5 Az. Ali c Watling b Southee 1 B. Azam not out 90 Y. Khan c Watling b Southee 2 A. Shafiq b Wagner 23 M. Rizwan c Henry b Wagner 0 S. Ahmed c Raval b Wagner 41 So. Khan c Watling b Southee 37 W. Riaz lbw b de Grandhomme 0 M. Amir c Raval b Southee 5 I. Khan c Watling b Southee 6 Extras (b-4 lb-1 nb-1) 6 Total (all out, 67 overs) 216 Fall of wickets: 1-7 S. Aslam,2-8 Az. Ali,3-12 Y. Khan,4-51 A. Shafiq,5-51 M. Rizwan,6-125 S. Ahmed,7-192 So. Khan,8-193 W. Riaz,9-206 M. Amir,10-216 I. Khan Bowling T. Southee 21 - 4 - 80 - 6 M. Henry 19 - 5 - 30 - 0(nb-1) C. de Grandhomme 9 - 2 - 29 - 1 N. Wagner 14 - 2 - 59 - 3 M. Santner 4 - 0 - 13 - 0 Referees Match referee: Richie Richardson TV umpire: Ian Gould Umpire: Simon Fry Umpire: Sundaram Ravi