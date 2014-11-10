Nov 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the first Test between Pakistan and New Zealand on Monday in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates Pakistan 1st innings (Overnight: 268-2) M. Hafeez c&b Anderson 96 A. Shehzad hit wkt b Anderson 176 Az. Ali b Sodhi 87 Y. Khan not out 100 Misbah-ul-Haq not out 102 Extras (lb-4 nb-1) 5 Total (for 3 wickets declared, 170.5 overs) 566 Fall of wickets: 1-178 M. Hafeez,2-347 A. Shehzad,3-373 Az. Ali Did not bat: A. Shafiq, S. Ahmed, Y. Shah, Z. Babar, R. Ali, I. Khan Bowling T. Boult 26 - 7 - 62 - 0 T. Southee 23 - 5 - 62 - 0(nb-1) M. Craig 33 - 1 - 126 - 0 I. Sodhi 43 - 6 - 162 - 1 C. Anderson 19 - 3 - 68 - 2 J. Neesham 16 - 0 - 50 - 0 B. McCullum 10.5 - 1 - 32 - 0 New Zealand 1st innings T. Latham not out 5 B. McCullum not out 9 Extras (nb-1) 1 Total (for no loss, 7 overs) 15 Fall of wickets: To bat: K. Williamson, R. Taylor, C. Anderson, J. Neesham, B. Watling, T. Southee, M. Craig, I. Sodhi, T. Boult Bowling R. Ali 3 - 2 - 1 - 0(nb-1) I. Khan 1 - 0 - 4 - 0 Z. Babar 2 - 0 - 6 - 0 M. Hafeez 1 - 0 - 4 - 0 Referees Umpire: Ranmor Martinesz Umpire: Rod Tucker TV umpire: Paul Reiffel Match referee: Andy Pycroft