July 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the first One Day International between Zimbabwe and India on Friday in Harare, Zimbabwe India Innings A. Rahane c H. Masakadza b Tiripano 34 M. Vijay c Sibanda b Vitori 1 A. Rayudu not out 124 M. Tiwary lbw b Chibhabha 2 R. Uthappa run out (Raza) 0 K. Jadhav c Mutumbami b Chibhabha 5 S. Binny c Mutumbami b Tiripano 77 A. Patel not out 2 Extras (lb-2 w-8) 10 Total (for 6 wickets, 50 overs) 255 Fall of wickets: 1-9 M. Vijay,2-60 A. Rahane,3-74 M. Tiwary,4-77 R. Uthappa,5-87 K. Jadhav,6-247 S. Binny Did not bat: H. Singh, B. Kumar, D. Kulkarni Bowling T. Panyangara 9.2 - 1 - 53 - 0 B. Vitori 9 - 0 - 63 - 1(w-1) D. Tiripano 8.4 - 1 - 48 - 2(w-1) C. Chibhabha 10 - 2 - 25 - 2(w-2) G. Cremer 10 - 0 - 47 - 0 S. Williams 3 - 0 - 17 - 0 Zimbabwe Innings V. Sibanda c H. Singh b Binny 20 C. Chibhabha c Rahane b B. Kumar 3 H. Masakadza c M. Tiwary b A. Patel 34 E. Chigumbura not out 104 S. Williams b A. Patel 0 S. Raza c A. Patel b H. Singh 37 R. Mutumbami c H. Singh b Binny 7 G. Cremer c Binny b Kulkarni 27 D. Tiripano not out 1 Extras (b-8 lb-1 w-9) 18 Total (for 7 wickets, 50 overs) 251 Fall of wickets: 1-16 C. Chibhabha,2-47 V. Sibanda,3-89 H. Masakadza,4-94 S. Williams,5-142 S. Raza,6-160 R. Mutumbami,7-246 G. Cremer Did not bat: B. Vitori, T. Panyangara Bowling B. Kumar 10 - 1 - 35 - 1(w-1) D. Kulkarni 9 - 0 - 60 - 1(w-7) S. Binny 10 - 0 - 54 - 2 H. Singh 10 - 0 - 46 - 1(w-1) A. Patel 10 - 1 - 41 - 2 M. Tiwary 1 - 0 - 6 - 0 Referees Umpire: Simon Fry Umpire: Russell Tiffin TV umpire: Langton Rusere Match referee: Roshan Mahanama