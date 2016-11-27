Nov 27 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fourth day in the third and final Test between Australia and South Africa on Sunday in Adelaide, Australia South Africa 1st innings 259 for 9 decl (F. du Plessis 118no; J. Hazlewood 4-68) Australia 1st innings 383 (U. Khawaja 145, S. Smith 59, P. Handscomb 54, M. Starc 53) South Africa 2nd innings (Overnight: 194-6) S. Cook b Starc 104 D. Elgar c Smith b Starc 0 H. Amla c Wade b Hazlewood 45 J. Duminy b Lyon 26 F. du Plessis c Handscomb b Starc 12 T. Bavuma c Smith b Lyon 21 K. Abbott lbw b Lyon 0 Q. de Kock lbw b Bird 5 V. Philander lbw b Starc 17 K. Rabada c Wade b Hazlewood 7 T. Shamsi not out 0 Extras (lb-10 nb-3) 13 Total (all out, 85.2 overs) 250 Fall of wickets: 1-1 D. Elgar,2-82 H. Amla,3-131 J. Duminy,4-154 F. du Plessis,5-190 T. Bavuma,6-194 K. Abbott,7-201 Q. de Kock,8-235 V. Philander,9-250 K. Rabada,10-250 S. Cook Bowling M. Starc 23.2 - 5 - 80 - 4(nb-1) J. Hazlewood 20 - 8 - 41 - 2 J. Bird 20 - 3 - 54 - 1(nb-2) N. Lyon 21 - 4 - 60 - 3 D. Warner 1 - 0 - 5 - 0 Australia 2nd innings (Target: 127 runs) M. Renshaw not out 34 D. Warner run out (Bavuma, de Kock) 47 U. Khawaja lbw b Shamsi 0 S. Smith c de Kock b Abbott 40 P. Handscomb not out 1 Extras (lb-4 nb-1) 5 Total (for 3 wickets, 40.5 overs) 127 Fall of wickets: 1-64 D. Warner,2-64 U. Khawaja,3-125 S. Smith Did not bat: N. Maddinson, M. Wade, M. Starc, J. Hazlewood, N. Lyon, J. Bird Bowling K. Abbott 10 - 2 - 26 - 1 V. Philander 7 - 2 - 20 - 0 K. Rabada 9 - 4 - 28 - 0(nb-1) T. Shamsi 14.5 - 4 - 49 - 1 Referees Umpire: Richard Kettleborough Umpire: Nigel Llong TV umpire: Aleem Dar Match referee: Andy Pycroft Result: Australia won by 7 wickets