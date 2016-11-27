Cricket-Lehmann hopes no Ashes boycott, urges solution to pay row
May 18 Australia coach Darren Lehmann hopes the ongoing pay dispute will not prompt the players to boycott this year's Ashes series and urged both sides to resolve the matter.
Nov 27 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the third Test between India and England on Sunday in Mohali, India England 1st innings (Overnight: 268-8) A. Cook c P. Patel b R. Ashwin 27 H. Hameed c Rahane b U. Yadav 9 J. Root lbw b Yadav 15 M. Ali c Vijay b Shami 16 J. Bairstow lbw b Yadav 89 B. Stokes st P. Patel b Jadeja 29 J. Buttler c Kohli b Jadeja 43 C. Woakes b U. Yadav 25 A. Rashid c P. Patel b Shami 4 G. Batty lbw b Shami 1 J. Anderson not out 13 Extras (b-8 lb-3 nb-1) 12 Total (all out, 93.5 overs) 283 Fall of wickets: 1-32 H. Hameed,2-51 J. Root,3-51 A. Cook,4-87 M. Ali,5-144 B. Stokes,6-213 J. Buttler,7-258 J. Bairstow,8-266 C. Woakes,9-268 A. Rashid,10-283 G. Batty Bowling M. Shami 21.5 - 5 - 63 - 3 U. Yadav 16 - 4 - 58 - 2 J. Yadav 15 - 5 - 49 - 2 R. Ashwin 18 - 1 - 43 - 1 R. Jadeja 23 - 4 - 59 - 2(nb-1) India 1st innings M. Vijay c Bairstow b Stokes 12 P. Patel lbw b Rashid 42 C. Pujara c Woakes b Rashid 51 V. Kohli c Bairstow b Stokes 62 A. Rahane lbw b Rashid 0 K. Nair run out (Buttler) 4 R. Ashwin not out 57 R. Jadeja not out 31 Extras (b-8 lb-3 nb-1) 12 Total (for 6 wickets, 84 overs) 271 Fall of wickets: 1-39 M. Vijay,2-73 P. Patel,3-148 C. Pujara,4-152 A. Rahane,5-156 K. Nair,6-204 V. Kohli To bat: J. Yadav, M. Shami, U. Yadav Bowling J. Anderson 16 - 3 - 36 - 0 C. Woakes 15 - 5 - 47 - 0 M. Ali 9 - 1 - 19 - 0(nb-1) A. Rashid 24 - 4 - 81 - 3 B. Stokes 15 - 2 - 48 - 2 G. Batty 5 - 0 - 29 - 0 Referees Umpire: Marais Erasmus Umpire: Chris Gaffaney TV umpire: Kumar Dharmasena Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle
May 18 Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz has been suspended for two months for failing to report a suspect approach to indulge in corruption, the country's cricket board has said.