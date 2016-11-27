Cricket-Lehmann hopes no Ashes boycott, urges solution to pay row
May 18 Australia coach Darren Lehmann hopes the ongoing pay dispute will not prompt the players to boycott this year's Ashes series and urged both sides to resolve the matter.
Nov 27 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the seventh and final Triangular Series match between Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka on Sunday in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe Zimbabwe Innings H. Masakadza lbw b N. Kulasekara 10 P. Moor c Pathirana b Lakmal 1 T. Musakanda c D. de Silva b Vandersay 36 C. Ervine c&b Vandersay 25 S. Raza lbw b Pathirana 5 S. Williams c D. de Silva b Gunaratne 35 M. Waller c&b Pathirana 14 G. Cremer c K. Mendis b Vandersay 9 D. Tiripano not out 10 T. Chisoro c Dickwella b Gunaratne 5 B. Vitori lbw b Gunaratne 0 Extras (lb-3 nb-1 w-6) 10 Total (all out, 36.3 overs) 160 Fall of wickets: 1-8 P. Moor,2-19 H. Masakadza,3-72 C. Ervine,4-85 T. Musakanda,5-89 S. Raza,6-108 M. Waller,7-133 G. Cremer,8-155 S. Williams,9-160 T. Chisoro,10-160 B. Vitori Bowling N. Kulasekara 7 - 0 - 30 - 1(w-4) S. Lakmal 6 - 0 - 23 - 1(w-1) S. Pathirana 7 - 0 - 26 - 2 D. Shanaka 2 - 0 - 18 - 0 J. Vandersay 10 - 0 - 50 - 3(nb-1 w-1) A. Gunaratne 4.3 - 0 - 10 - 3 Sri Lanka Innings D. de Silva lbw b Vitori 0 K. Perera c Waller b Vitori 14 N. Dickwella b Vitori 16 K. Mendis c Williams b Cremer 57 U. Tharanga not out 57 A. Gunaratne not out 16 Extras (lb-2 w-4) 6 Total (for 4 wickets, 37.3 overs) 166 Fall of wickets: 1-1 D. de Silva,2-29 N. Dickwella,3-42 K. Perera,4-117 K. Mendis Did not bat: D. Shanaka, S. Pathirana, N. Kulasekara, J. Vandersay, S. Lakmal Bowling B. Vitori 9 - 0 - 52 - 3(w-1) D. Tiripano 2 - 0 - 14 - 0 T. Chisoro 8 - 0 - 31 - 0(w-2) G. Cremer 10 - 2 - 32 - 1 S. Williams 6 - 1 - 22 - 0(w-1) S. Raza 2.3 - 0 - 13 - 0 Referees Umpire: Richard Illingworth Umpire: Jeremiah Matibiri TV umpire: Michael Gough Match referee: Javagal Srinath Result: Sri Lanka won by 6 wickets
May 18 Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz has been suspended for two months for failing to report a suspect approach to indulge in corruption, the country's cricket board has said.