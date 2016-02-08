Feb 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the third and final One Day International between New Zealand and Australia on Monday in Hamilton, New Zealand
New Zealand Innings
M. Guptill c Hastings b Zampa 59
B. McCullum c Hastings b M. Marsh 47
K. Williamson b Boland 18
H. Nicholls c Smith b Hazlewood 18
G. Elliott c Maxwell b M. Marsh 50
C. Anderson c Khawaja b Hazlewood 27
L. Ronchi c Boland b M. Marsh 5
D. Bracewell b Hastings 2
A. Milne lbw b Boland 5
M. Henry not out 0
I. Sodhi b Hastings 0
Extras (lb-6 w-9) 15
Total (all out, 45.3 overs) 246
Fall of wickets: 1-84 B. McCullum,2-123 K. Williamson,3-131 M. Guptill,4-171 H. Nicholls,5-223 C. Anderson,6-237 L. Ronchi,7-237 G. Elliott,8-246 A. Milne,9-246 D. Bracewell,10-246 I. Sodhi
Bowling
J. Hazlewood 10 - 0 - 45 - 2(w-1)
J. Hastings 7.3 - 0 - 42 - 2(w-1)
S. Boland 9 - 0 - 59 - 2(w-1)
M. Marsh 6 - 0 - 34 - 3(w-1)
A. Zampa 10 - 0 - 45 - 1
G. Maxwell 3 - 0 - 15 - 0(w-1)
Australia Innings
U. Khawaja c Ronchi b Bracewell 44
D. Warner c Elliott b Henry 16
S. Smith lbw b Sodhi 21
G. Bailey b Henry 33
G. Maxwell c B. McCullum b Sodhi 0
M. Marsh c&b Henry 41
M. Wade c Guptill b Milne 17
J. Hastings c Elliott b Anderson 6
A. Zampa c B. McCullum b Anderson 2
J. Hazlewood not out 5
S. Boland run out (Nicholls) 2
Extras (lb-2 w-2) 4
Total (all out, 43.4 overs) 191
Fall of wickets: 1-39 D. Warner,2-75 U. Khawaja,3-94 S. Smith,4-94 G. Maxwell,5-153 G. Bailey,6-164 M. Marsh,7-179 J. Hastings,8-184 M. Wade,9-184 A. Zampa,10-191 S. Boland
Bowling
M. Henry 10 - 1 - 60 - 3
A. Milne 8.4 - 0 - 42 - 1
C. Anderson 6 - 1 - 16 - 2(w-1)
D. Bracewell 6 - 0 - 15 - 1(w-1)
I. Sodhi 8 - 0 - 31 - 2
G. Elliott 5 - 0 - 25 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Ian Gould
Umpire: Derek Walker
TV umpire: Sundaram Ravi
Match referee: Chris Broad
Result: New Zealand won by 55 runs