Feb 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the third and final One Day International between New Zealand and Australia on Monday in Hamilton, New Zealand New Zealand Innings M. Guptill c Hastings b Zampa 59 B. McCullum c Hastings b M. Marsh 47 K. Williamson b Boland 18 H. Nicholls c Smith b Hazlewood 18 G. Elliott c Maxwell b M. Marsh 50 C. Anderson c Khawaja b Hazlewood 27 L. Ronchi c Boland b M. Marsh 5 D. Bracewell b Hastings 2 A. Milne lbw b Boland 5 M. Henry not out 0 I. Sodhi b Hastings 0 Extras (lb-6 w-9) 15 Total (all out, 45.3 overs) 246 Fall of wickets: 1-84 B. McCullum,2-123 K. Williamson,3-131 M. Guptill,4-171 H. Nicholls,5-223 C. Anderson,6-237 L. Ronchi,7-237 G. Elliott,8-246 A. Milne,9-246 D. Bracewell,10-246 I. Sodhi Bowling J. Hazlewood 10 - 0 - 45 - 2(w-1) J. Hastings 7.3 - 0 - 42 - 2(w-1) S. Boland 9 - 0 - 59 - 2(w-1) M. Marsh 6 - 0 - 34 - 3(w-1) A. Zampa 10 - 0 - 45 - 1 G. Maxwell 3 - 0 - 15 - 0(w-1) Australia Innings U. Khawaja c Ronchi b Bracewell 44 D. Warner c Elliott b Henry 16 S. Smith lbw b Sodhi 21 G. Bailey b Henry 33 G. Maxwell c B. McCullum b Sodhi 0 M. Marsh c&b Henry 41 M. Wade c Guptill b Milne 17 J. Hastings c Elliott b Anderson 6 A. Zampa c B. McCullum b Anderson 2 J. Hazlewood not out 5 S. Boland run out (Nicholls) 2 Extras (lb-2 w-2) 4 Total (all out, 43.4 overs) 191 Fall of wickets: 1-39 D. Warner,2-75 U. Khawaja,3-94 S. Smith,4-94 G. Maxwell,5-153 G. Bailey,6-164 M. Marsh,7-179 J. Hastings,8-184 M. Wade,9-184 A. Zampa,10-191 S. Boland Bowling M. Henry 10 - 1 - 60 - 3 A. Milne 8.4 - 0 - 42 - 1 C. Anderson 6 - 1 - 16 - 2(w-1) D. Bracewell 6 - 0 - 15 - 1(w-1) I. Sodhi 8 - 0 - 31 - 2 G. Elliott 5 - 0 - 25 - 0 Referees Umpire: Ian Gould Umpire: Derek Walker TV umpire: Sundaram Ravi Match referee: Chris Broad Result: New Zealand won by 55 runs