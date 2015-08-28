Cricket-India to participate in Champions Trophy - BCCI
NEW DELHI, May 7 India will participate in next month's Champions Trophy in England and Wales, the country's cricket board (BCCI) said after a special general meeting on Sunday.
Aug 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at lunch on the first day in the third and final Test between Sri Lanka and India on Friday in Colombo, Sri Lanka India 1st innings L. Rahul b Prasad 2 C. Pujara not out 19 A. Rahane lbw b Pradeep 8 V. Kohli not out 14 Extras (nb-1 w-1 pen-5) 7 Total (for 2 wickets, 15 overs) 50 Fall of wickets: 1-2 L. Rahul,2-14 A. Rahane To bat: R. Sharma, N. Ojha, S. Binny, R. Ashwin, A. Mishra, I. Sharma, U. Yadav Bowling D. Prasad 4 - 0 - 16 - 1(nb-1) N. Pradeep 6 - 0 - 16 - 1(w-1) A. Mathews 4 - 2 - 7 - 0 R. Herath 1 - 0 - 6 - 0 Referees Umpire: Nigel Llong Umpire: Rod Tucker TV umpire: Raveendra Wimalasiri Match referee: Andy Pycroft
COLOMBO, May 6 Former batsman Aravinda de Silva will withdraw from his role as chairman of the cricket committee at Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) at the end of next month due to personal reasons.