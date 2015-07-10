July 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the first One Day International between Bangladesh and South Africa on Friday in Mirpur, Bangladesh Bangladesh Innings T. Iqbal b Rabada 0 S. Sarkar c Duminy b Rabada 27 L. Das c Behardien b Rabada 0 Mahmudullah lbw b Rabada 0 S. Al Hasan lbw b Tahir 48 M. Rahim c Tahir b Duminy 24 Sa. Rahman b Morris 5 Nas. Hossain b Morris 31 M. Mortaza c de Kock b Rabada 4 J. Hossain b Rabada 5 M. Rahman not out 0 Extras (lb-5 nb-1 w-10) 16 Total (all out, 36.3 overs) 160 Fall of wickets: 1-17 T. Iqbal,2-17 L. Das,3-17 Mahmudullah,4-40 S. Sarkar,5-93 M. Rahim,6-104 Sa. Rahman,7-120 S. Al Hasan,8-133 M. Mortaza,9-140 J. Hossain,10-160 Nas. Hossain Bowling K. Abbott 6 - 0 - 41 - 0(w-5) K. Rabada 8 - 3 - 16 - 6(w-3) C. Morris 6.3 - 0 - 32 - 2(w-1) I. Tahir 8 - 1 - 38 - 1(nb-1 w-1) J. Duminy 8 - 0 - 28 - 1 South Africa Innings Q. de Kock c Sa. Rahman b Nas. Hossain 35 H. Amla c Mahmudullah b Mortaza 14 F. du Plessis not out 63 R. Rossouw not out 45 Extras (lb-6 w-1) 7 Total (for 2 wickets, 31.1 overs) 164 Fall of wickets: 1-22 H. Amla,2-65 Q. de Kock Did not bat: D. Miller, J. Duminy, F. Behardien, C. Morris, K. Abbott, K. Rabada, I. Tahir Bowling M. Rahman 6 - 2 - 15 - 0 Nas. Hossain 7 - 1 - 28 - 1 M. Mortaza 6 - 0 - 36 - 1 S. Al Hasan 5 - 1 - 27 - 0(w-1) J. Hossain 5 - 0 - 31 - 0 Mahmudullah 2 - 0 - 17 - 0 Sa. Rahman 0.1 - 0 - 4 - 0 Referees Umpire: Michael Gough Umpire: Sharfuddoula TV umpire: Richard Illingworth Match referee: David Boon Result: South Africa won by 8 wickets