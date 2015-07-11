July 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the first One Day International between Sri Lanka and Pakistan on Saturday in Dambulla, Sri Lanka Sri Lanka Innings K. Perera c Rizwan b Hafeez 26 T. Dilshan b Hafeez 38 L. Thirimanne c S. Ahmed b An. Ali 23 U. Tharanga st S. Ahmed b Hafeez 20 A. Mathews c B. Azam b Shah 38 D. Chandimal not out 65 T. Perera c Rizwan b Hafeez 1 M. Siriwardana c Rizwan b R. Ali 22 S. Prasanna c Hafeez b R. Ali 0 L. Malinga not out 4 Extras (b-4 lb-7 nb-1 w-6) 18 Total (for 8 wickets, 50 overs) 255 Fall of wickets: 1-44 K. Perera,2-82 L. Thirimanne,3-111 U. Tharanga,4-118 T. Dilshan,5-200 A. Mathews,6-204 T. Perera,7-244 M. Siriwardana,8-245 S. Prasanna Did not bat: S. Lakmal Bowling M. Irfan 10 - 0 - 41 - 0(nb-1 w-1) R. Ali 8 - 0 - 44 - 2(w-1) An. Ali 7 - 0 - 38 - 1 M. Hafeez 10 - 1 - 41 - 4(w-1) Y. Shah 10 - 0 - 46 - 1 S. Malik 5 - 0 - 34 - 0(w-3) Pakistan Innings Az. Ali c Chandimal b Mathews 21 A. Shehzad c Chandimal b Lakmal 29 M. Hafeez c&b T. Perera 103 B. Azam lbw b Dilshan 25 S. Malik not out 55 M. Rizwan not out 20 Extras (lb-1 w-5) 6 Total (for 4 wickets, 45.2 overs) 259 Fall of wickets: 1-47 Az. Ali,2-65 A. Shehzad,3-123 B. Azam,4-198 M. Hafeez Did not bat: S. Ahmed, A. Ali, Y. Shah, R. Ali, M. Irfan Bowling L. Malinga 8 - 0 - 56 - 0(w-5) S. Lakmal 5 - 1 - 21 - 1 T. Perera 8 - 0 - 32 - 1 A. Mathews 5 - 0 - 22 - 1 S. Prasanna 9 - 0 - 72 - 0 T. Dilshan 8.2 - 0 - 45 - 1 M. Siriwardana 2 - 0 - 10 - 0 Referees Umpire: Ian Gould Umpire: Ranmore Martinesz TV umpire: Rod Tucker Match referee: Javagal Srinath Result: Pakistan won by 6 wickets