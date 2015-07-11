Cricket-India to participate in Champions Trophy - BCCI
NEW DELHI, May 7 India will participate in next month's Champions Trophy in England and Wales, the country's cricket board (BCCI) said after a special general meeting on Sunday.
July 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the first One Day International between Sri Lanka and Pakistan on Saturday in Dambulla, Sri Lanka Sri Lanka Innings K. Perera c Rizwan b Hafeez 26 T. Dilshan b Hafeez 38 L. Thirimanne c S. Ahmed b An. Ali 23 U. Tharanga st S. Ahmed b Hafeez 20 A. Mathews c B. Azam b Shah 38 D. Chandimal not out 65 T. Perera c Rizwan b Hafeez 1 M. Siriwardana c Rizwan b R. Ali 22 S. Prasanna c Hafeez b R. Ali 0 L. Malinga not out 4 Extras (b-4 lb-7 nb-1 w-6) 18 Total (for 8 wickets, 50 overs) 255 Fall of wickets: 1-44 K. Perera,2-82 L. Thirimanne,3-111 U. Tharanga,4-118 T. Dilshan,5-200 A. Mathews,6-204 T. Perera,7-244 M. Siriwardana,8-245 S. Prasanna Did not bat: S. Lakmal Bowling M. Irfan 10 - 0 - 41 - 0(nb-1 w-1) R. Ali 8 - 0 - 44 - 2(w-1) An. Ali 7 - 0 - 38 - 1 M. Hafeez 10 - 1 - 41 - 4(w-1) Y. Shah 10 - 0 - 46 - 1 S. Malik 5 - 0 - 34 - 0(w-3) Pakistan Innings Az. Ali c Chandimal b Mathews 21 A. Shehzad c Chandimal b Lakmal 29 M. Hafeez c&b T. Perera 103 B. Azam lbw b Dilshan 25 S. Malik not out 55 M. Rizwan not out 20 Extras (lb-1 w-5) 6 Total (for 4 wickets, 45.2 overs) 259 Fall of wickets: 1-47 Az. Ali,2-65 A. Shehzad,3-123 B. Azam,4-198 M. Hafeez Did not bat: S. Ahmed, A. Ali, Y. Shah, R. Ali, M. Irfan Bowling L. Malinga 8 - 0 - 56 - 0(w-5) S. Lakmal 5 - 1 - 21 - 1 T. Perera 8 - 0 - 32 - 1 A. Mathews 5 - 0 - 22 - 1 S. Prasanna 9 - 0 - 72 - 0 T. Dilshan 8.2 - 0 - 45 - 1 M. Siriwardana 2 - 0 - 10 - 0 Referees Umpire: Ian Gould Umpire: Ranmore Martinesz TV umpire: Rod Tucker Match referee: Javagal Srinath Result: Pakistan won by 6 wickets
COLOMBO, May 6 Former batsman Aravinda de Silva will withdraw from his role as chairman of the cricket committee at Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) at the end of next month due to personal reasons.