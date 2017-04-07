April 7 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the first One Day International between West Indies and Pakistan on Friday in Georgetown, Guyana Pakistan Innings Ahmed Shehzad b Nurse 67 Kamran Akmal c Walton b Holder 47 Mohammad Hafeez c Walton b Nurse 88 Babar Azam c Joseph b Nurse 13 Shoaib Malik c Holder b Nurse 53 Sarfraz Ahmed not out 20 Imad Wasim not out 6 Extras (b-3 lb-3 nb-1 w-7) 14 Total (for 5 wickets, 50 overs) 308 Fall of wickets: 1-85 K. Akmal,2-149 A. Shehzad,3-177 B. Azam,4-266 M. Hafeez,5-284 S. Malik Did not bat: S. Khan, M. Amir, H. Ali, W. Riaz Bowling A. Joseph 10 - 1 - 49 - 0 S. Gabriel 10 - 0 - 69 - 0(nb-1 w-1) J. Mohammed 4 - 1 - 28 - 0 J. Holder 10 - 0 - 58 - 1(w-4) A. Nurse 10 - 0 - 62 - 4(w-1) D. Bishoo 6 - 0 - 36 - 0(w-1) West Indies Innings E. Lewis b Hafeez 47 C. Walton c Riaz b Amir 7 K. Powell c K. Akmal b Riaz 61 S. Hope st S. Ahmed b S. Khan 24 J. Mohammed not out 91 J. Carter c Riaz b Amir 14 J. Holder c B. Azam b S. Khan 11 A. Nurse not out 34 Extras (lb-6 nb-1 w-13) 20 Total (for 6 wickets, 49 overs) 309 Fall of wickets: 1-23 C. Walton,2-91 E. Lewis,3-156 K. Powell,4-158 S. Hope,5-228 J. Carter,6-259 J. Holder Did not bat: D. Bishoo, S. Gabriel, A. Joseph Bowling Mohammad Amir 9 - 0 - 59 - 2(w-4) Hasan Ali 5 - 0 - 43 - 0 Mohammad Hafeez 8 - 0 - 35 - 1(w-1) Shoaib Malik 6 - 0 - 24 - 0(w-1) Wahab Riaz 9 - 0 - 69 - 1(nb-1 w-3) Shadab Khan 9 - 0 - 52 - 2 Imad Wasim 3 - 0 - 21 - 0 Referees Umpire: Simon Fry Umpire: Joel Wilson TV umpire: Ian Gould Match referee: Jeff Crowe Result: West Indies won by 4 wickets