March 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the World Cup match between England and Bangladesh on Monday in Adelaide, Australia Bangladesh Innings T. Iqbal c Root b Anderson 2 I. Kayes c Jordan b Anderson 2 S. Sarkar c Buttler b Jordan 40 M. Mahmudullah run out (Woakes) 103 S. Al Hasan c Root b Ali 2 M. Rahim c Jordan b Broad 89 Sa. Rahman c Morgan b Jordan 14 M. Mortaza not out 6 A. Sunny not out 3 Extras (b-1 lb-4 nb-1 w-8) 14 Total (for 7 wickets, 50 overs) 275 Fall of wickets: 1-3 I. Kayes,2-8 T. Iqbal,3-94 S. Sarkar,4-99 S. Al Hasan,5-240 M. Mahmudullah,6-261 M. Rahim,7-265 Sa. Rahman Did not bat: R. Hossain, T. Ahmed Bowling J. Anderson 10 - 1 - 45 - 2 S. Broad 10 - 0 - 52 - 1 C. Jordan 10 - 0 - 59 - 2(w-5) C. Woakes 10 - 0 - 64 - 0(nb-1 w-2) M. Ali 9 - 0 - 44 - 1(w-1) J. Root 1 - 0 - 6 - 0 England Innings M. Ali run out (Sarkar, Rahim) 19 I. Bell c Rahim b R. Hossain 63 A. Hales c Rahim b Mortaza 27 J. Root c Rahim b Mortaza 29 E. Morgan c Al Hasan b R. Hossain 0 J. Taylor c Kayes b Ahmed 1 J. Buttler c Rahim b Ahmed 65 C. Woakes not out 42 C. Jordan run out (Al Hasan) 0 S. Broad b R. Hossain 9 J. Anderson b R. Hossain 0 Extras (lb-4 nb-1) 5 Total (all out, 48.3 overs) 260 Fall of wickets: 1-43 M. Ali,2-97 A. Hales,3-121 I. Bell,4-121 E. Morgan,5-132 J. Taylor,6-163 J. Root,7-238 J. Buttler,8-238 C. Jordan,9-260 S. Broad,10-260 J. Anderson Bowling M. Mortaza 10 - 0 - 48 - 2 R. Hossain 9.3 - 0 - 53 - 4 A. Sunny 8 - 0 - 42 - 0 S. Al Hasan 10 - 0 - 41 - 0 T. Ahmed 9 - 0 - 59 - 2(nb-1) Sa. Rahman 2 - 0 - 13 - 0 Referees Umpire: Billy Bowden Umpire: Paul Reiffel TV umpire: Simon Fry Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle Result: Bangladesh won by 15 runs