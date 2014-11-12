Nov 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the third and final Test between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe on Wednesday in Chittagong, Bangladesh Bangladesh 1st innings T. Iqbal c H. Masakadza b Raza 109 I. Kayes c sub b H. Masakadza 130 M. Haque not out 46 M. Mahmudullah not out 5 Extras (b-2 lb-5 w-6) 13 Total (for 2 wickets, 90 overs) 303 Fall of wickets: 1-224 T. Iqbal,2-272 I. Kayes To bat: S. Al Hasan, M. Rahim, S. Hom, T. Islam, S. Islam, R. Hossain, J. Hossain Bowling T. Panyangara 14 - 1 - 46 - 0 E. Chigumbura 10 - 3 - 29 - 0(w-4) S. Masakadza 15 - 3 - 50 - 0(w-2) N. M'shangwe 25 - 3 - 85 - 0 S. Raza 21 - 0 - 74 - 1 B. Chari 2 - 0 - 9 - 0 H. Masakadza 3 - 1 - 3 - 1 Referees Umpire: Aleem Dar Umpire: Chris Gaffaney TV umpire: Kumar Dharmasena Referee: Chris Broad