Nov 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the third and final Test between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe on Wednesday in Chittagong, Bangladesh
Bangladesh 1st innings
T. Iqbal c H. Masakadza b Raza 109
I. Kayes c sub b H. Masakadza 130
M. Haque not out 46
M. Mahmudullah not out 5
Extras (b-2 lb-5 w-6) 13
Total (for 2 wickets, 90 overs) 303
Fall of wickets: 1-224 T. Iqbal,2-272 I. Kayes
To bat: S. Al Hasan, M. Rahim, S. Hom, T. Islam, S. Islam, R. Hossain, J. Hossain
Bowling
T. Panyangara 14 - 1 - 46 - 0
E. Chigumbura 10 - 3 - 29 - 0(w-4)
S. Masakadza 15 - 3 - 50 - 0(w-2)
N. M'shangwe 25 - 3 - 85 - 0
S. Raza 21 - 0 - 74 - 1
B. Chari 2 - 0 - 9 - 0
H. Masakadza 3 - 1 - 3 - 1
Referees
Umpire: Aleem Dar
Umpire: Chris Gaffaney
TV umpire: Kumar Dharmasena
Referee: Chris Broad