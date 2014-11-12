Nov 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the fourth day in the first Test between Pakistan and New Zealand on Wednesday in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates Pakistan 1st innings 566 for 3 decl (A. Shehzad 176, Misbah-ul-Haq 102no, Y. Khan 100no, M. Hafeez 96, A. Ali 87) New Zealand 1st innings 262 (T. Latham 103; R. Ali 4-22) Pakistan 2nd innings M. Hafeez not out 101 Az. Ali lbw b Sodhi 23 Y. Khan lbw b Sodhi 28 A. Shehzad not out 13 Extras (b-6 lb-2 w-2) 10 Total (for 2 wickets declared, 39.2 overs) 175 Fall of wickets: 1-69 Az. Ali,2-139 Y. Khan Did not bat: Misbah-ul-Haq, A. Shafiq, S. Ahmed, Y. Shah, Z. Babar, R. Ali, I. Khan Bowling T. Boult 7 - 2 - 25 - 0(w-2) T. Southee 9 - 0 - 33 - 0 I. Sodhi 13 - 1 - 66 - 2 C. Anderson 5 - 1 - 11 - 0 M. Craig 5 - 0 - 29 - 0 B. McCullum 0.2 - 0 - 3 - 0 New Zealand 2nd innings (Target: 480 runs) T. Latham c Shah b Babar 20 B. McCullum lbw b Shah 39 K. Williamson st S. Ahmed b Hafeez 23 R. Taylor lbw b Shah 8 C. Anderson lbw b I. Khan 23 J. Neesham c S. Ahmed b R. Ali 0 B. Watling b R. Ali 0 M. Craig not out 27 T. Southee b Babar 5 I. Sodhi not out 27 Extras (lb-2) 2 Total (for 8 wickets, 54 overs) 174 Fall of wickets: 1-57 T. Latham,2-61 B. McCullum,3-69 R. Taylor,4-111 K. Williamson,5-112 J. Neesham,6-112 B. Watling,7-121 C. Anderson,8-138 T. Southee To bat: T. Boult Bowling R. Ali 9 - 1 - 38 - 2 I. Khan 7 - 0 - 34 - 1 Z. Babar 18 - 6 - 30 - 2 Y. Shah 13 - 1 - 49 - 2 M. Hafeez 7 - 0 - 21 - 1 Referees Umpire: Ranmor Martinesz Umpire: Rod Tucker TV umpire: Paul Reiffel Match referee: Andy Pycroft