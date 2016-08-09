Aug 9 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the third Test between West Indies and India on Tuesday in Gros Islet, St Lucia India 1st innings L. Rahul c K. Brathwaite b Chase 50 S. Dhawan c Dowrich b Gabriel 1 V. Kohli c Da. Bravo b Joseph 3 A. Rahane b Chase 35 Ro. Sharma c Dowrich b Joseph 9 R. Ashwin not out 75 W. Saha not out 46 Extras (b-5 lb-2 nb-7 w-1) 15 Total (for 5 wickets, 90 overs) 234 Fall of wickets: 1-9 S. Dhawan,2-19 V. Kohli,3-77 L. Rahul,4-87 Ro. Sharma,5-126 A. Rahane To bat: R. Jadeja, I. Sharma, M. Shami, B. Kumar Bowling S. Gabriel 16 - 2 - 68 - 1(nb-5) A. Joseph 14 - 3 - 38 - 2 M. Cummins 14 - 5 - 36 - 0(w-1) J. Holder 15 - 6 - 27 - 0 R. Chase 23 - 8 - 38 - 2 K. Brathwaite 8 - 1 - 20 - 0 Referees Umpire: Nigel Llong Umpire: Rod Tucker TV umpire: Gregory Brathwaite Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle