Aug 9 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the third Test between West Indies and India on Tuesday in Gros Islet, St Lucia
India 1st innings
L. Rahul c K. Brathwaite b Chase 50
S. Dhawan c Dowrich b Gabriel 1
V. Kohli c Da. Bravo b Joseph 3
A. Rahane b Chase 35
Ro. Sharma c Dowrich b Joseph 9
R. Ashwin not out 75
W. Saha not out 46
Extras (b-5 lb-2 nb-7 w-1) 15
Total (for 5 wickets, 90 overs) 234
Fall of wickets: 1-9 S. Dhawan,2-19 V. Kohli,3-77 L. Rahul,4-87 Ro. Sharma,5-126 A. Rahane
To bat: R. Jadeja, I. Sharma, M. Shami, B. Kumar
Bowling
S. Gabriel 16 - 2 - 68 - 1(nb-5)
A. Joseph 14 - 3 - 38 - 2
M. Cummins 14 - 5 - 36 - 0(w-1)
J. Holder 15 - 6 - 27 - 0
R. Chase 23 - 8 - 38 - 2
K. Brathwaite 8 - 1 - 20 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Nigel Llong
Umpire: Rod Tucker
TV umpire: Gregory Brathwaite
Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle