June 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the second One Day International between Zimbabwe and India on Monday in Harare, Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe Innings
H. Masakadza c Bumrah b Sran 9
C. Chibhabha lbw b Kulkarni 21
P. Moor lbw b Sran 1
V. Sibanda c Jadhav b Chahal 53
S. Raza c Jadhav b Chahal 16
E. Chigumbura lbw b Chahal 0
R. Mutumbami c Dhoni b Bumrah 2
G. Cremer not out 7
T. Chatara b Kulkarni 2
T. Muzarabani lbw b A. Patel 5
S. Williams absent injured
Extras (lb-4 nb-1 w-5) 10
Total (all out, 34.3 overs) 126
Fall of wickets: 1-19 H. Masakadza,2-21 P. Moor,3-39 C. Chibhabha,4-106 S. Raza,5-106 E. Chigumbura,6-107 V. Sibanda,7-112 R. Mutumbami,8-115 T. Chatara,9-126 T. Muzarabani
Bowling
B. Sran 6 - 1 - 17 - 2(w-1)
D. Kulkarni 9 - 1 - 31 - 2
J. Bumrah 6 - 0 - 27 - 1(w-3)
A. Patel 7.3 - 0 - 22 - 1(w-1)
Y. Chahal 6 - 2 - 25 - 3(nb-1)
India Innings
L. Rahul b Chibhabha 33
K. Nair lbw b Raza 39
A. Rayudu not out 41
M. Pandey not out 4
Extras (lb-1 nb-2 w-9) 12
Total (for 2 wickets, 26.5 overs) 129
Fall of wickets: 1-58 L. Rahul,2-125 K. Nair
Did not bat: K. Jadhav, M. Dhoni, A. Patel, D. Kulkarni, J. Bumrah, B. Sran, Y. Chahal
Bowling
T. Chatara 8 - 1 - 40 - 0
T. Muzarabani 3 - 1 - 13 - 0
C. Chibhabha 9 - 1 - 31 - 1
G. Cremer 3 - 0 - 17 - 0
E. Chigumbura 2 - 0 - 20 - 0
S. Raza 1.5 - 0 - 7 - 1
Referees
Umpire: Ian Gould
Umpire: Langton Rusere
TV umpire: Russell Tiffin
Match referee: Richie Richardson
Result: India won by 8 wickets