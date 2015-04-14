April 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the first Test between West Indies and England on Tuesday in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda
England 1st innings (Overnight: 341-5)
A. Cook b Roach 11
J. Trott c Da. Bravo b Taylor 0
G. Ballance c Da. Bravo b Holder 10
I. Bell c Ramdin b Roach 143
J. Root b Taylor 83
B. Stokes c Holder b Taylor 79
J. Tredwell c Da. Bravo b Holder 8
J. Buttler c Ramdin b Roach 0
C. Jordan not out 21
S. Broad c Blackwood b Roach 0
J. Anderson c Holder b Samuels 20
Extras (b-7 lb-3 nb-6 w-8) 24
Total (all out, 110.4 overs) 399
Fall of wickets: 1-1 J. Trott,2-22 A. Cook,3-34 G. Ballance,4-211 J. Root,5-341 I. Bell,6-357 B. Stokes,7-357 J. Tredwell,8-361 J. Buttler,9-361 S. Broad,10-399 J. Anderson
Bowling
J. Taylor 20 - 4 - 90 - 3(nb-1 w-1)
K. Roach 29 - 6 - 94 - 4(nb-3 w-2)
J. Holder 25 - 11 - 69 - 2(nb-2 w-1)
S. Benn 26 - 3 - 85 - 0
M. Samuels 10.4 - 0 - 51 - 1
West Indies 1st innings
K. Brathwaite c Jordan b Tredwell 39
De. Smith c Buttler b Anderson 11
Da. Bravo c Buttler b Jordan 10
M. Samuels c Buttler b Broad 33
S. Chanderpaul not out 29
J. Blackwood not out 30
Extras (lb-2 nb-1) 3
Total (for 4 wickets, 66 overs) 155
Fall of wickets: 1-19 De. Smith,2-42 Da. Bravo,3-89 M. Samuels,4-99 K. Brathwaite
To bat: D. Ramdin, J. Holder, J. Taylor, K. Roach, S. Benn
Bowling
J. Anderson 13 - 8 - 24 - 1
S. Broad 15 - 1 - 46 - 1
C. Jordan 13 - 4 - 29 - 1
B. Stokes 10 - 2 - 32 - 0(nb-1)
J. Tredwell 15 - 7 - 22 - 1
Referees
Umpire: Billy Bowden
Umpire: Steve Davis
TV umpire: Bruce Oxenford
Match referee: Andy Pycroft