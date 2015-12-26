Dec 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the first Test between South Africa and England on Saturday in Durban, South Africa
England 1st innings
A. Cook c Elgar b Steyn 0
A. Hales c de Villiers b Steyn 10
N. Compton not out 63
J. Root lbw b Piedt 24
J. Taylor c de Villiers b Steyn 70
B. Stokes not out 5
Extras (b-1 lb-2 nb-3 w-1) 7
Total (for 4 wickets, 65.1 overs) 179
Fall of wickets: 1-3 A. Cook,2-12 A. Hales,3-49 J. Root,4-174 J. Taylor
To bat: J. Bairstow, C. Woakes, S. Broad, M. Ali, S. Finn
Bowling
D. Steyn 15.1 - 3 - 29 - 3
K. Abbott 16 - 2 - 40 - 0(nb-1)
M. Morkel 15 - 1 - 44 - 0(nb-2 w-1)
D. Piedt 11 - 2 - 39 - 1
S. van Zyl 2 - 1 - 2 - 0
D. Elgar 6 - 1 - 22 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Aleem Dar
Umpire: Rod Tucker
TV umpire: Bruce Oxenford
Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle