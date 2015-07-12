July 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the second One Day International between Bangladesh and South Africa on Sunday in Mirpur, Bangladesh South Africa Innings H. Amla b R. Hossain 22 Q. de Kock c Sa. Rahman b M. Rahman 2 F. du Plessis c Sarkar b Nas. Hossain 41 R. Rossouw b Nas. Hossain 4 D. Miller c Mortaza b Mahmudullah 9 J. Duminy c Sa. Rahman b M. Rahman 13 F. Behardien c Nas. Hossain b Mortaza 36 C. Morris lbw b R. Hossain 12 K. Rabada b M. Rahman 10 K. Abbott lbw b Nas. Hossain 5 I. Tahir not out 1 Extras (lb-4 w-3) 7 Total (all out, 46 overs) 162 Fall of wickets: 1-16 Q. de Kock,2-45 H. Amla,3-59 R. Rossouw,4-74 D. Miller,5-93 F. du Plessis,6-100 J. Duminy,7-116 C. Morris,8-138 K. Rabada,9-160 K. Abbott,10-162 F. Behardien Bowling M. Rahman 10 - 1 - 38 - 3 M. Mortaza 5 - 0 - 17 - 1(w-1) S. Al Hasan 10 - 0 - 30 - 0 R. Hossain 9 - 2 - 34 - 2 Nas. Hossain 8 - 0 - 26 - 3 Mahmudullah 4 - 0 - 13 - 1(w-2) Bangladesh Innings T. Iqbal b Rabada 5 S. Sarkar not out 88 L. Das b Rabada 17 Mahmudullah c Amla b Abbott 50 S. Al Hasan not out 0 Extras (nb-2 w-5) 7 Total (for 3 wickets, 27.4 overs) 167 Fall of wickets: 1-5 T. Iqbal,2-24 L. Das,3-159 Mahmudullah Did not bat: M. Rahim, S. Rahman, N. Hossain, M. Mortaza, R. Hossain, M. Rahman Bowling K. Abbott 5 - 0 - 22 - 1 K. Rabada 7 - 0 - 45 - 2(nb-1 w-5) C. Morris 3 - 0 - 29 - 0(nb-1) I. Tahir 8.4 - 1 - 40 - 0 J. Duminy 2 - 0 - 20 - 0 F. Behardien 2 - 0 - 11 - 0 Referees Umpire: Enamul Haque Umpire: Richard Illingworth TV umpire: Michael Gough Match referee: David Boon Result: Bangladesh won by 7 wickets