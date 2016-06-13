June 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard in the fifth Triangular Series match between West Indies and Australia on Monday in Basseterre, St Kitts and Nevis
Australia Innings
U. Khawaja run out (Taylor, Fletcher) 98
A. Finch c Benn b Holder 0
S. Smith c&b C. Brathwaite 74
G. Bailey c Ramdin b Pollard 55
M. Marsh c Holder b C. Brathwaite 16
T. Head c Ramdin b Pollard 1
M. Wade b Holder 5
J. Faulkner not out 4
N. Coulter-Nile not out 1
Extras (lb-2 w-9) 11
Total (for 7 wickets, 50 overs) 265
Fall of wickets: 1-1 A. Finch,2-171 S. Smith,3-196 U. Khawaja,4-245 M. Marsh,5-249 T. Head,6-257 M. Wade,7-259 G. Bailey
Did not bat: A. Zampa, J. Hazlewood
Bowling
J. Holder 10 - 0 - 44 - 2(w-1)
J. Taylor 5 - 0 - 31 - 0
S. Narine 10 - 0 - 44 - 0
C. Brathwaite 10 - 0 - 60 - 2
S. Benn 9 - 0 - 52 - 0(w-2)
K. Pollard 6 - 0 - 32 - 2(w-2)
Referees
Umpire: Gregory Brathwaite
Umpire: Richard Illingworth
TV umpire: Nigel Llong
Match referee: Jeff Crowe