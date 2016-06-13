June 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard in the fifth Triangular Series match between West Indies and Australia on Monday in Basseterre, St Kitts and Nevis Australia Innings U. Khawaja run out (Taylor, Fletcher) 98 A. Finch c Benn b Holder 0 S. Smith c&b C. Brathwaite 74 G. Bailey c Ramdin b Pollard 55 M. Marsh c Holder b C. Brathwaite 16 T. Head c Ramdin b Pollard 1 M. Wade b Holder 5 J. Faulkner not out 4 N. Coulter-Nile not out 1 Extras (lb-2 w-9) 11 Total (for 7 wickets, 50 overs) 265 Fall of wickets: 1-1 A. Finch,2-171 S. Smith,3-196 U. Khawaja,4-245 M. Marsh,5-249 T. Head,6-257 M. Wade,7-259 G. Bailey Did not bat: A. Zampa, J. Hazlewood Bowling J. Holder 10 - 0 - 44 - 2(w-1) J. Taylor 5 - 0 - 31 - 0 S. Narine 10 - 0 - 44 - 0 C. Brathwaite 10 - 0 - 60 - 2 S. Benn 9 - 0 - 52 - 0(w-2) K. Pollard 6 - 0 - 32 - 2(w-2) Referees Umpire: Gregory Brathwaite Umpire: Richard Illingworth TV umpire: Nigel Llong Match referee: Jeff Crowe